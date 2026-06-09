Sony Launches Crystal LED UNIFY, 135-inch All-in-One

“Sony has a robust ecosystem of display solutions built upon our rich history in imaging and visual technology, and our Crystal LED technology is a key component in our large display solutions lineup and evolution,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. “Expanding our portfolio to include a 135-inch All-in-One model helps us meet customer demand, makes our solutions easier to spec and deploy, and serves as the perfect complement and extension to enhance our existing lineup while adding compatibility and consistency across our integrated pro AV family of solutions.”

The Crystal LED UNIFY All-in-One display is planned to be on display June 17-19, 2026, at InfoComm in Las Vegas at booth C8301.

Contact Sony here to schedule a booth tour.

The Overview

Sony Electronics has developed the Crystal LED UNIFY (ZRL-135SG), a new All-in-One, 135-inch direct view LED display (dvLED) that combines simplicity with powerful features, including installation ease, anti-reflection capabilities for high visibility, compatible integration, energy efficiency, longevity, and value. The reliable and ready-to-deploy solution comes complete with five pre-assembled display units and a control unit, which can be easily installed by two people in approximately one hour.

The Crystal LED UNIFY All-in-One display is an accessible choice for implementing a large dvLED into corporate and higher education spaces, including boardrooms, meeting rooms, and community spaces. The cost-effective new model, which features a 1.5mm pixel pitch and 800 cd/m2 of maximum brightness, is expected to be available in early 2027.

The Details

Simple to Install, Simple to Manage: The Crystal LED UNIFY meets the needs of customers seeking Sony’s quality imagery in a package designed for simplicity. Featuring five pre-assembled display units and a control unit, the model can be installed by only two people, in approximately one hour with no electrical work required. The display is deployed by simply mounting the units on wall brackets, and connecting them to each other, as well as the control unit. A remote control powers the display.

A slide-out, front-serviceable control unit enables easier maintenance, reducing downtime and contributing to a lower total cost of ownership.

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True-to-Life Visuals, Even in Brightly Lit Spaces: Featuring Anti-Reflection Surface Technology, 800 cd/m2 of high brightness, and optimized natural color reproduction, the Crystal LED UNIFY maintains high visibility and comfortable viewing, even in bright environments. The display delivers Sony’s signature look and feel, offering consistency with the company’s BRAVIA professional displays and other Crystal LED series.

Seamless Experience for Pro BRAVIA Users: A familiar user interface and remote provides a uniform experience and effortless setup, control, and management across Sony’s pro AV lineup. The Crystal LED UNIFY also employs Sony’s Device Management Platform, an established tool for users of BRAVIA professional displays. The display provides a centralized management system and supports 4K input, enabling frictionless use with Pro BRAVIA in multi-display conference rooms for easier control and operation alongside Sony’s other professional displays. This further enhances the user experience and enables multi-display setups that naturally combine Crystal LED and Pro BRAVIA displays for a more connected and engaging visual experience.

Modern, Blend-In Design for Professional Environments: The Crystal LED UNIFY features a simple, streamlined design that blends naturally into modern office environments. Its ultra‑slim bezels, along with a slide‑out control unit concealed behind the display, keep the front view clean and minimize visual distractions. When used with the included wall‑mount brackets, the display maintains a depth of less than 100 mm (less than 4 inches) from the wall, helping to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protrusion requirements.

Engineered for Long-Term Use: The Crystal LED UNIFY is designed to deliver the reassurance of reliable long-term operation in corporate organizations and educational institutions. Its energy-efficient design contributes further to a reduction in total cost of ownership. In addition, a surface coating on the LED panel provides protection against accidental contact in high-traffic environments such as visitor attractions, corporate lobbies, and meeting rooms.