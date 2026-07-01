What to Know about the Epson 30,000-Lumen 4K Laser Projector

Welcome to what Epson is calling brilliance without boundaries. With a surge of large-display installations across multiple market, Espon has introduced the new EB-XQ2030B 30,000-lumen, 4K Laser 3LCD projector. Designed to deliver the image performance artists and creative teams need to bring ambitious visions to life, especially in productions where color, contrast and detail are critical to the experience, the EB-XQ2030B pairs 3-chip 3LCD color, impressive black levels and vivid 4K detail at up to 30,000 lumens of brightness, enabling large-scale visuals with the depth and clarity demanded by immersive environments.

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“Projection technology continues to evolve at a remarkable pace, and our commitment to leading that evolution has never been stronger,” says Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America. “Our continued investment in projection technology has enabled this incredible engineering achievement. The EB-XQ2030B pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in large-venue projection, delivering unprecedented brightness, and impeccable image quality in a smaller, lighter footprint. This combination empowers artists and creators to bring their work to life in places that were previously unfeasible.”

Brilliant Visuals without the Bulk

At its core, the EB-XQ2030B’s 3-chip 3LCD technology produces rich, full-color output, while high native contrast delivers the deep black levels essential for immersive, large-scale experiences. Its 4K Crystal Motion technology2 produces intricate detail with exceptional clarity, enabling immersive and interactive experiences across complex surfaces and demanding environments.

The EB-XQ2030B sets a new benchmark for versatility and performance in its class as the world’s smallest and lightest 30,000-lumen projector,3 bringing flagship-level projection into spaces where conventional 30,000-lumen-class systems can be difficult to place, support or conceal. Enabled by Epson’s proprietary Advanced Cooling Engine, its dramatically reduced size and weight, along with optimized airflow for quiet, efficient operation, give system designers greater flexibility to integrate high-brightness projection into a wide range of venues without compromising architecture, sightlines or visual impact. To further enhance flexibility for complex installations and creative applications, Epson is also introducing its new H-Series lenses with an expansive throw ratio coverage (0.35–11:1).

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Designed with every stage of transportation and installation in mind, the projector’s precision-engineered chassis balances power with a compact, deployment-friendly form factor. Plus, its hermetically sealed optical engine and filterless design with IP6X-rated dust resistance reduces maintenance and service disruptions in hard-to-access environments, so integrators can count on consistent visuals from installation through long-term operation.

Built to withstand the rigors of permanent deployment and evolving AV ecosystems, a newly integrated Intel SDM slot offers expandable connectivity with support for AVoIP and media player modules to give integrators and creators the freedom to build around current infrastructure and workflows. Additionally, Epson software tools and NFC3 quick read/write configuration via Epson Projector Configuration Tool4 simplify setup, monitoring and management across single- and multi-projector systems.

Expanding Limits with New H-Series Lens Family

Alongside the EB-XQ2030B, Epson is expanding its professional lens lineup with the introduction of the new H-Series lenses – a unified family designed to meet the full spectrum of modern installation demands. The new portfolio delivers comprehensive throw ratio coverage from 0.35 to 11:1, combining four all-new lenses and six updated models. Two new ultra-short throw options expand creative possibilities: one featuring an L-shaped lens designed for 90-degree projection onto off-axis surfaces, and a straight UST option with a 0.39 throw ratio, ideal for rear projection and tight spaces. A newly added zoom capability in the ultra short throw range provides even greater flexibility, while long throw options support image delivery across expansive venues. Combined, the range allows floors, ceilings and unconventional surfaces to become dynamic display canvases, with consistent brightness and color across multi-projector setups.