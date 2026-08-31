Former d&b audiotechnik President and CEO, Larry Italia, Passes

The following statement was provided by d&b audiotechnick.

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

With profound sadness, d&b audiotechnik announces the passing of Larry Italia who served as president and CEO of d&b audiotechnik Americas from 2018 until his retirement at the end of 2025. Italia passed peacefully at his home following a brief illness.

A veteran of the professional audio community, Italia was instrumental in guiding d&b audiotechnik Americas through a period of significant growth and leading the organization through the challenges of the global pandemic. Prior to joining d&b audiotechnik, Italia served as VP of integration at Sound Image and held positions in sales and management at Yamaha before rising to VP of Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. A staunch supporter of his friends and family, Italia cared deeply about everyone who was in his circle and a part of his team and his influence and impact on the business of professional audio will be felt for years to come.

Italia is survived by his wife, family and close members of the professional audio community, many of whom he considered part of his family. The professional audio community has lost a true champion, and Italia will be deeply missed.