Right in Time for Football Season: The SCN Sports Issue Is Here

(Image credit: Future)

College football has kicked off and the start of the NFL season is right around the corner. The timing is perfect to download your FREE copy of the SCN September edition: The Sports Issue.

We take a look at the booming business of high school athletics with 'Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action.' Plus, we'll take you inside Cosm and the new MLS headquarters, both of which are engaging visitors with immersive sport experiences.

Also in September:

Steve Greenblatt looks at AI as a problem solver.

A look at the rush to adopt 'new stuff' from Nigel Spratling.

The mobile revolution: A new aspect for Pro AV.

AVoIP, assistive listening, people on the move, and much, much more.

Don't delay. Get your free copy of SCN today!