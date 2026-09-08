VIDEO CASE STUDY: Using Digital Signage to Drive Sales and Roll out Campaigns in Minutes

Founded in 2021, Sides, an expanding restaurant brand founded by YouTube collective the Sidemen, is using NowSignage to help maintain a consistent brand experience across its growing estate and manage its digital signage estate through one centralized platform. From menu launches and limited time offers to promotional campaigns, screens help bring the personality of the brand to life.

[The Art of Digital Signage]



The platform enables Sides to roll out campaigns across all sites in under 15 minutes, while maintaining 100% menu consistency across the business. NowSignage has also helped the team save up to one hour per day when uploading and updating content, giving them more time to focus on wider marketing activity.

(Image credit: NowSignage | Sides)

As Sides continues to grow, having the right processes in place has helped support the rollout of new sites. Working alongside AV partner Microman, screens are installed and configured ahead of opening, ensuring each new venue is ready to deliver the Sides experience from day one. This approach has been particularly valuable during recent launches in Glasgow and Liverpool.



Hear what they have to say in the video below.

How Sides uses digital signage to drive sales and roll out campaigns in minutes - YouTube Watch On