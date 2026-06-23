Case Solved: Korbyt Unveils ScreenDetective to Monitor Digital Signage Networks

Korbyt have introduced new advanced device management and content-publishing capabilities within its suite of 5CAI agents, including ScreenDetective and Launchpad 2.0. Korbyt’s growing suite of AI agents for the workplace is designed to help AV and IT teams proactively manage devices and content across distributed networks using smart diagnostics, automation, content publishing, and other AI-assisted functionality. With the addition of ScreenDetective and Launchpad 2.0, Korbyt is addressing two of the most persistent challenges in enterprise digital signage: maintaining uptime at scale and enabling non-technical users to publish with ease.

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“Enterprise teams are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while maintaining higher expectations for uptime, performance, and usability,” said Travis Kemp, chief product officer at Korbyt. “With these latest innovations, we’re eliminating the need for reactive troubleshooting and specialized training. Instead, we’re delivering proactive intelligence and intuitive tools that make it easier to keep networks running and content flowing without friction.

ScreenDetective: Automated Detection and Recovery for Display Networks

ScreenDetective introduces continuous monitoring and automated recovery capabilities to enterprise signage environments. Rather than relying on manual reporting or help desk tickets, the system detects anomalies such as black screens and frozen content at configurable intervals and can initiate corrective actions automatically.

This shift from reactive to proactive operations helps organizations reduce downtime, minimize costly service interventions, and ensure that critical communications remain visible and effective. By identifying and resolving display issues before they are noticed by employees or customers, ScreenDetective helps protect both operational efficiency and brand experience.

Launchpad 2.0: Simplified, Brand-Controlled Content Publishing

Launchpad 2.0 delivers a fully redesigned content authoring experience built for non-technical users across the enterprise. A new centralized theme system allows administrators to define and enforce brand standards across all templates, ensuring consistency without limiting flexibility.

With Launchpad 2.0, users such as HR managers, communications teams, and branch leaders can select a template, apply a theme, and publish content in minutes, without formal training or reliance on IT or professional services. The result is faster execution, stronger brand alignment, and broader participation in enterprise communications.

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A Comprehensive Suite of AI Agents

Together, these new capabilities within Korbyt’s suite of 5CAI agents reinforce the company’s core mission to help AV and IT teams detect issues early, accelerate troubleshooting, automate routine maintenance, streamline content publishing, and maximize uptime across complex device networks. Beyond improving day-to-day operations, Korbyt partners can integrate ScreenDetective into existing managed service offerings to proactively oversee and support entire networks through automated monitoring and remediation capabilities. This approach reduces costly site visits, improves response times, and elevates partners beyond providing reactive support to delivering higher-value customer outcomes.