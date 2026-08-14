Epson Projectors Help Turn a Sales and Marketing Suite into an Immersive Experience

What to know:

Tateside repurposed existing audio hardware and engineered a central Mac Studio and QLab system—supported by an NDI decoder—to control five projectors, multi-channel audio, and automated door mechanics from a single playback platform.

Complex technology was hidden behind simple, single-touch operation.

Extensive offsite testing ensured instant, flawless deployment.

Trillium, a Berkeley Group residential development in Marylebone, London, offers premium homes paired with private wellness and lifestyle amenities. To introduce prospective buyers to the project, the Sales & Marketing Suite on Edgware Road features an immersive projection room designed to showcase the lifestyle on offer. Tateside was appointed to redesign the technically complex space, engineering a unified show-control system that seamlessly integrates projection, audio, touchscreen operation, and automated door control.

[Ready for the Virtual World]

"Creating a successful system involved much more than installing the projectors," explained Jonny Faint, project manager at Tateside. "We were delivering a fully sequenced storytelling environment designed to help prospective buyers picture the development and the experience of living there."

Tateside joined the project after previous setup attempts failed to deliver the required experience. While existing audio equipment—including loudspeakers, amplifiers, and DSP—was retained, the projection, media control, and room automation needed to be brought together into a reliable solution.

(Image credit: Tateside)

To achieve this, five Epson EB-L210SF short-throw projectors were positioned to cover three walls and the floor, with the main wall using a seamless two-projector edge blend. Custom shrouds conceal the white units within the dark environment while preserving ventilation. At the heart of the system, a Mac Studio running QLab acts as the central playback engine, coordinating all visual, audio, and room functions. An added NDI decoder handles video distribution for the floor projector, keeping the entire showcase running off a single, streamlined platform.

Despite the technical complexity behind the scenes, staff operation remains completely straightforward. An OpenAVC control system links a user-friendly touchscreen to QLab, allowing team members to launch the presentation or access a separate HDMI input with a single touch. At the conclusion of the sequence, QLab triggers a WebRelay connected to a concealed door, automatically opening it to transition guests into the next phase of the tour.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Offsite pre-building and close collaboration with OpenAVC allowed Tateside to resolve communication issues ahead of time and meet a strict onsite schedule. The system proved its reliability immediately after installation when staff hosted an unexpected live visitor, executing a perfectly synchronized show from projection down to the final door reveal. With the core presentation now delivering the intended impact, Tateside will return for final lighting integration, leaving Trillium with a powerful, automated sales tool.