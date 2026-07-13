Meet Zynchro's New AI Assistant, Zyvo

Zynchro System is harnessing the power of AI at the core of technical development while at the same time delivering its new AI assistant, Zyvo, to aid customers with content creation and campaign management.

[An AI Future]

Zynchro’s digital signage business's latest update delivers enhanced integrations with a full range of partners including android platforms CE Labs, Bluefin, Sony Aitrios, Placer.ai, and IRT for 8k content, as well as continued support for BrightSign and Elgato Stream Deck. Importantly, a manager of a digital signage network trained on the creation, management, and reporting features of Zynchro can seamlessly manage a vast and varied array of mixed platforms in the field. Retailers are currently running a variety of digital signage hardware in massive nationwide signage networks, all managed cohesively and simultaneously using only the Zynchro CMS.

“Saving time and money, essentially maximizing the monetization of their digital signage investments, is the most important metric for our customers,” stated Jose Behar, Zynchro CEO. “So, we are pleased to introduce Zyvo, a custom AI assistant that provides step-by-step instructions in campaign development and improved efficiencies at all levels within the application.”

Zyvo analyzes campaign results and delivers AI summaries of ideas and next steps based on performance. Clear and actionable reporting on key metrics enable brand managers to quickly and effortlessly make adjustments for significant improvements to bottom-line ROI.

Another example of augmented capabilities in monetization for Zynchro customers is found in a recent partnership with Placer.ai. Placer.ai delivers place-based data driven by interaction from customers’ cell phones. Location data is stored in the cloud and analyzed as part of a dynamic and robust Zynchro reporting tool further allowing network managers to optimize decision-making. Advanced location analytics deliver data tied to individual player performance, customer interaction with signage, and more, unlocking deep insights for enterprise-level optimization.