Lamar Advertising Brings New Life to an 18-Year Sioux Falls Landmark

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The upgraded 14x48-foot billboard in Sioux Falls delivers an estimated 80% reduction in average annual energy use compared to the original 2008 display technology.

Lamar Advertising replaced the location because key components reached end-of-life and spare parts were no longer available, demonstrating how modernizing established OOH sites protects revenue and long-term asset value.

The project builds on a 25-year relationship between Lamar and Daktronics (spanning back to 2001 when they installed the first full LED digital billboard in Baton Rouge).

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Lamar Advertising, in collaboration with Daktronics, has upgraded the billboard in Sioux Falls, SD, which has served the market since 2008, to current technology designed to improve operating efficiency while keeping an established advertising location in service.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

The companies’ digital OOH relationship dates to 2001, when Lamar Advertising installed the first full LED digital billboard from Daktronics in Baton Rouge, LA. Since then, Daktronics has continued developing technology and services to support reliable performance, efficient operation and long-term asset support for media owners.

This project illustrates how an established digital location continues generating value as the technology supporting it reaches the point when efficiency, serviceability, image quality, and lifecycle planning factor into the reinvestment decision. For a 14x48-foot display, Daktronics' power consumption data shows an estimated 80% reduction in average annual energy use from the original product to today’s technology.

“We monitor the age and performance of our locations, and use those metrics to determine when it makes sense to replace a display,” said Lamar Advertising digital engineering manager Brad Miller. “This display had operated well past its expected life, and while it may have continued running, key components had reached end of life, and spare parts were no longer available. The extended life of the product made it an easy choice to select a new Daktronics display for the replacement.”

The latest platform supports long-term asset value through improved efficiency, lifetime image quality, standardized modules, service access, brightness performance expectations and parts support.

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“Reliability is more than how long a display operates,” said Lori Sieler, OOH product manager at Daktronics. “It is about helping customers protect the revenue those displays generate, minimize disruptions, and make informed decisions about when to reinvest. Lamar’s continued investment in Daktronics technology is a strong example of that long-term approach."