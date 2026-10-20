Navori Labs Launches Its First Unified Digital Signage Platform

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An AI-first architecture opens screen networks to the AI tools and agents that partners and customers already use, enabling users to interact in natural language and create reports on demand from their AI tool of choice.

A growing library of ready-to-use connectors to third-party platforms and data sources, so live content and information reach every screen without custom development.

A simple yet powerful CMS and Designer, reimagined to create bespoke signage experiences, such as dynamic menu boards for QSR, rich dashboards for corporate communication, and an easy-to-use UI for ad booking.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs has launched its Qompose digital signage, the first unified platform built from the ground up for intelligent screen networks. Qompose was developed by the global engineering teams behind Navori QL and Signagelive, bringing more than 60 years of combined digital signage expertise into an entirely new platform, with an open and composable architecture.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

"Hearing from our global partner network and customers, there is a need for a platform that is truly composable and designed to work with the systems our users already work with. Other CMS tools weren’t meeting the requirements of modern signage networks,” said Jason Cremins, chief product officer of Navori Labs. “APIs and modular components allow Qompose to connect with existing technology and data while giving customers a path to introduce new capabilities as their requirements change.”

Qompose goes beyond the traditional content management system. It provides organizations and technology partners a single platform that allows users to connect existing systems and data; automate experiences based on real-world conditions; use AI to simplify operations; manage ad campaigns; and measure the impact of their on-screen experience. Customers can use Qompose as a complete solution, integrate it with existing technology, or use it as a foundation to build and deliver their own applications.

“Qompose is more than a CMS. Managing content is only the starting point,” said Jeffrey Weitzman, chief executive officer of Navori Labs. “Businesses expect more from their screen networks. They want simpler operations, greater automation, better integration with their systems, and measurable business results. We built Qompose to bring all this together in one unified platform. Our goal at Navori is to make digital signage simpler and more valuable today, while providing the foundation for the next decade of innovation.”