Washington State University Unveils Upgraded Video and Audio System from Daktronics

College football fans witness a new game-day experience at Washington State's Gesa Field, when the Cougars opened their home slate with a 48-7 thrashing of Duquesne. A new video board and audio system from Daktronics was unveiled to deliver all the expected crisp, clear visuals fans expect at every game.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

The new end zone video display measures 42x101 feet and features a 10mm pixel spacing This includes any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“Washington State University has been a great partner throughout this project focused on enhancing the atmosphere at Gesa Field,” said Brady Jacobsen, Daktronics regional sales representative. “By combining new video and audio technology, we were able to deliver solutions that will help elevate the fan experience, engage audiences and support memorable game-day moments for years to come.”

Complementing the display, the new audio system sits atop the east end zone video display as a point-source system and is redesigned to provide more detailed in-bowl sound within the current size and shape of the stadium. It provides full-range intelligible sound, detailed music reproduction, clear sponsor messages and in-stadium presentations, and feedback-free calls and announcements to every seat.

“Today, with the Athletics building in the west end zone, an upgraded system design was needed to fully accommodate for the press box, loge seating, clubs and suites,” said John Olsen, Daktronics audio sales representative. “Gesa Field has been a repeat customer for Daktronics sound systems over the last 20 years. From an original Sportsound 2000 system in the west end zone to the newly designed sound system in the east end zone, we’re proud to support the audio needs of the university.

To support content management and production, Washington State also received the Daktronics Show Control system, which combines display control software, video processing, data integration and playback hardware into a single production solution. The system enables operators to update content quickly and manage a wide range of game-day elements from a user-friendly platform.