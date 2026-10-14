AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Jim Vasgaard, AV Sales Manager and Business Development at Daktronics

Choosing a reliable U.S.-based dvLED display manufacturer can eliminate information gaps that often slow complex installations and service uncertainty for your display’s lifetime. AV/IT end users who work with a manufacturer they know and trust receive access to consultative U.S.-based sales staff that can quickly pull in project managers and engineers when questions arise about product capabilities, electrical requirements, signal routing, or unusual installation conditions.

Product knowledge is a key differentiator. Look for reputable companies that understand the LED technology they’re delivering. There is an overflow of differing indoor LED packaged solutions in the market today, and truly understanding each solution—their pros and cons—can be difficult in the purchasing process. Look for manufacturers who handle design, testing, manufacturing, and service in-house, and staff a team that can speak about how a system will perform in the field—and match the right product to the application from the start.

Make sure your dvLED manufacturer stands behind and supports its product for its lifetime. Jim Vasgaard, AV Sales Manager and Business Development at Daktronics

Find out if they operate their own testing lab where components are tested to failure during the design phase, giving engineers a clear picture of how each part will behave over the life of the display.

That testing discipline also extends to supplier management. If the manufacturers’ suppliers make any changes to the system, that dvLED manufacturer needs to know about it and be able to test it before they make that change and ship a new display solution using that component.

And finally, make sure your dvLED manufacturer stands behind and supports its product for its lifetime. Ask about parts access guarantees that reach 10 years to ensure you receive full support for the lifetime of your display. The goal should be that you receive a display system that arrives on time, delivers on day one, and performs predictably and dynamically throughout its life.