While I couldn’t travel to San Francisco for the annual Ignite 2026 (Nov. 17-20), I scored a virtual front-row pass to the keynote and sessions. I am keeping an ear to the digital ground to focus on trends that could have an impact on the future of workplace collaboration.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote opened Microsoft Ignite 2026 on Nov. 17 with a sweeping vision for artificial intelligence that goes well beyond helping employees write emails, summarize meetings or create presentations.

The message for enterprise technology leaders was clear: AI is evolving from a personal productivity assistant into an enterprise-wide platform where employees and autonomous agents collaborate, share organizational knowledge and execute business processes.

“Copilot is the new operating system for work,” Nadella declared.

For AV/IT managers and C-suite executives responsible for workplace collaboration strategies, the announcements point toward a significant change in how organizations will deploy, manage and secure the next generation of collaboration technology.

Copilot Aims to Becomes the Hub for Enterprise Work

One of the more significant announcements was the broad availability of an expanded Microsoft Copilot experience, bringing together chat, collaborative work, coding and autonomous agents within a unified environment.

Rather than moving between disconnected applications, employees can use Copilot to access information, complete complex tasks, develop applications and coordinate work.

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Microsoft also introduced business plugins connecting Copilot to enterprise applications, including Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

The significance extends beyond convenience. By connecting AI to business systems, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as a central interface for work across departments, potentially reducing the friction between communication, collaboration and business execution.

Nadella emphasized that employees' expertise remains essential.

“Your expertise matters, your skill matters, your craft matters,” he said.

Copilot Workspaces Introduces Collaborative AI

Perhaps the keynote's most important development for workplace collaboration was Copilot Workspaces.

Nadella described a transition from AI experiences designed for individual users to environments where employees and AI agents work together toward shared objectives.

“Time has come for a true multiplayer form factor where people, their agents, and other people are driving towards that common goal with shared context,” he said.

This represents a potentially important evolution for enterprise collaboration.

Traditional collaboration platforms connect people through meetings, messaging, documents and shared content. Copilot Workspaces extends that model by incorporating AI agents as active participants in collaborative workflows.

For workplace technology leaders, this raises new questions about how employees will interact with AI during projects, how information moves between applications and how organizations will maintain visibility into work performed by autonomous systems.

Nadella said his early experience with Workspaces had already changed his working habits.

Organizational Intelligence Takes Center Stage

Microsoft also unveiled Microsoft IQ, a platform designed to connect enterprise information, applications and AI models.

At its foundation is Work IQ, which draws on relationships among employees, emails, meetings, chats and projects to provide organizational context.

Microsoft IQ expands that approach by incorporating Fabric IQ, Foundry IQ, Web IQ and hundreds of newly announced connectors.

“The idea behind IQ is to help every organization build, retain, and continuously improve your own intelligence across the organization,” Nadella explained.

For enterprise collaboration teams, the implications are substantial.

Meeting transcripts, project discussions, shared documents and organizational relationships could become increasingly valuable sources of context for AI-driven workflows.

This also reinforces the importance of information governance, consistent access permissions and well-managed collaboration environments.

Organizations will need to consider not only whether employees can find information, but whether AI agents can access and act on that information appropriately.

Autonomous Agents Bring New Management Challenges

Another major announcement was Agent 365 Business Analytics, designed to help enterprises understand AI usage, spending and business value.

Nadella described the offering as “an ERP system of AI usage.”

The broader Agent 365 platform provides governance, identity, security and management capabilities for enterprise AI agents. Nadella said 50 million agents were already registered in Agent 365.

For IT leaders, the announcement underscores the growing importance of managing AI agents alongside employees, devices and applications.

Microsoft also announced "general availability" of Perception, its agentic security platform, and introduced the Microsoft AI Transparency Initiative to advance independently verifiable AI systems and industry standards.

These developments matter as collaboration environments become increasingly automated and interconnected.

What Workplace Technology Leaders Should Watch

Beyond collaboration-specific announcements, Microsoft introduced Decision 1.1, expanded AI model choices in Foundry, new coding and cybersecurity models, and infrastructure advancements including Horizon DB and Cobalt 200 virtual machines.

Together, these announcements support Microsoft's broader ambition to make AI more capable, economical and deeply integrated into enterprise operations.

For AV/IT leaders, however, the most immediate considerations involve collaboration architecture, information security and user experience.

As AI agents become participants in everyday work, organizations will need to evaluate how meeting platforms, collaboration applications and enterprise information systems support shared context and automated workflows.

Importantly, Nadella's keynote did not announce new Teams Rooms hardware or meeting-room AV capabilities. Its significance for the AV industry lies instead in Microsoft's direction for the software and intelligence increasingly surrounding workplace collaboration.

The opportunity is to move beyond managing individual collaboration tools toward delivering connected, intelligent workplace experiences.

Nadella framed the transformation around three priorities: keeping people at the center, allowing organizations to own their intelligence and maintaining trust.

“AI in the flow of human ambition is perhaps the biggest design challenge we have in front of us,” he said.

For enterprise technology leaders, that challenge is quickly becoming a practical responsibility: ensuring that AI enhances collaboration without compromising security, organizational control or the human relationships that make collaboration effective.