Now Showing: The Integration Guide to Digital Signage 2026
Connecting digital signage to existing data on the network can help keep messaging relevant without burdening the content team.
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Maximize the Message
Today’s digital signage can keep content relevant using other data on the network. The key is connecting the content management system to those other data sources, which can either be part of the content or trigger what content plays. Plus, learn how AI can play a role in the workflow.
At Issue
Industry experts from BrightSign, JB&A, Sharp, and Sony discuss the importance of the content management component of digital signage deployments.
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