Now Showing: The Integration Guide to Digital Signage 2026

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Maximize the Message

Today’s digital signage can keep content relevant using other data on the network. The key is connecting the content management system to those other data sources, which can either be part of the content or trigger what content plays. Plus, learn how AI can play a role in the workflow.

At Issue

Industry experts from BrightSign, JB&A, Sharp, and Sony discuss the importance of the content management component of digital signage deployments.

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