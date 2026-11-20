Summary:

Instead of hiding cheap speakers in ceiling corners, Black Rabbit positioned ten flagship Genelec 4430A loudspeakers at eye-level between the dining room windows for balanced, even sound coverage that never overpowers table conversation. =

Built on Genelec’s Smart IP platform, the entire networked setup avoids messy cabling runs while giving bar and waiting staff intuitive, independent zone and volume control as the room's energy shifts.

Rather than camouflaging the hardware, the 4430As were specified in Genelec’s signature unpainted RAW aluminium finish, paired with sleek white 3440A subwoofers.

(Image credit: Genelec)

Black Rabbit, a converted former pub in Shepherd’s Bush, combines exceptional food quality with equally impressive music, making it the mission to bring superior sound to Black Rabbit. This premium audio would ultimately come from Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers, delivering a relaxed yet lively soundtrack for visitors, while making day-to-day audio management effortless for staff.

[The Future Is Heard, Not Seen]

When conversations about the restaurant’s audio requirements began between Black Rabbit owner and audio technology and system integration specialists HHB, the expectations were quickly defined. “The client made it clear from the outset that sound quality and flexibility were their two main priorities for the venue,” said Steve Jones of HHB, who led the support and specification for the project. “They wanted music to set the tone and be heard clearly throughout the dining area without imposing on the guest conversations.”

A balanced and coherent audio solution was therefore needed to fill the entire restaurant with music, as well as independent volume control across different areas to accommodate the changing atmosphere. Looking for something both visibly and acoustically suited to the client’s requirements, HHB recommended Genelec’s Smart IP Series, confident that it could deliver the sound quality, flexibility, and discreet installation needed to meet the ambitions of the Black Rabbit restaurant.

To establish the restaurant’s cosy and sociable atmosphere, ten of Genelec’s 4430A Smart IP loudspeakers were installed along the walls of the dining area. Placed between each window, the spacing naturally ensures even sound coverage throughout the room. As the largest model in the Smart IP range, the 4430As were specified in Genelec’s distinctive RAW aluminum finish, creating a striking visual statement that complements the interior design without dominating the space.

Positioning the loudspeakers was one of the main discussions HHB had with the client, particularly whether to install them at eye-level or tucked away in the corners, as is often the case in restaurants and similar hospitality venues. “There was some initial deliberation, but we safely assured the owner that positioning loudspeakers in the middle of the wall would be a good choice as we were confident in how the Smart IPs would look and perform,” continued Jones. “The finished installation proved us right, with the loudspeakers fitting naturally into the venue’s aesthetic design while delivering exactly the coverage and quality we had anticipated.”

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In addition to the 4430As, two white 3440A subwoofers deliver low-end reinforcement with one wall-mounted enclosure at each end of the room. Like the loudspeakers, they are unobtrusive, but provide the additional depth that really brings the music to life without overwhelming diners.

Cabling can make things look less polished in this type of setting, and that’s exactly what Smart IP helped to avoid. Not only did the Smart IP infrastructure ensure a smooth deployment, but it also offers the potential for easy expansion. Additional loudspeakers can be added one at a time, requiring only a single additional cable per loudspeaker, giving Black Rabbit the flexibility to evolve its audio system as the venue develops.

Smart IP’s flexibility in terms of volume levels and zone management also makes everyday operation straightforward for waiting and bar staff, allowing the music to be adjusted to suit different areas of the restaurant and changing levels of activity throughout the day.

“We’re delighted with how the Genelec system has turned out,” said Black Rabbit owner Tarquin Gorst. “The sound quality is exceptional, with a warmth and consistency that really brings out the best in the music. HHB has also delivered a beautifully considered installation, with the loudspeakers adding to the character of the restaurant rather than detracting from its design. The result is exactly the standard of quality we had envisioned for Black Rabbit.”