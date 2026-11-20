AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments and how AI integration impacts workplace experiences across enterprise, higher ed, and related markets.

Thought Leader: Peter Hartmann, Head of Personal Audio Innovation and AI Experiences at Jabra

The modern workplace has fundamentally shifted. Today’s knowledge workers operate across more locations and with more distractions than ever before. In fact, more than three out of four knowledge workers now work across multiple locations. As a result, headsets have gone from a nice-to-have accessory to a business necessity for staying connected wherever you work. Yet, nearly half still use their consumer headsets to work in these noisy environments—even though the devices weren’t built for it.

Voice is becoming the gateway to AI productivity. In the next three years, most of us will be talking to Generative AI in our daily workflows. Peter Hartmann, Head of Personal Audio Innovation and AI Experiences at Jabra

The consumerization of workplace technology has reshaped expectations. Employees want professional audio that delivers the same comfort, style, and intuitive experience as personal devices. Headsets must fit naturally into hybrid work life rather than adding complexity. This means premium sound quality and all-day battery life, combined with seamless connectivity and sleek design suitable from the coffee shop to the office.

At the same time, AI is reinforcing the importance of audio quality. Voice is becoming the gateway to AI productivity. In the next three years, most of us will be talking to Generative AI in our daily workflows. Yet, most consumer earbuds miss one in three words, making voice prompts inaccurate and unproductive.

As hybrid work and AI converge, crystal-clear audio becomes non-negotiable. Headsets that deliver clarity and reliability will enable employees to work seamlessly with AI agents, while ensuring more consistent meeting quality across distributed teams.

The organizations recognizing this shift, and investing in professional audio that addresses these needs, will see measurable gains in both employee satisfaction and productivity. In the age of AI and hybrid work, premium audio is no longer an afterthought; it's a competitive advantage.