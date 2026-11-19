AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Randall Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Bogen Communications

Communication systems are no longer designed around a single room or application. The same platform may support an executive meeting in the morning, a company-wide all-hands in the afternoon, and routine paging or emergency notifications throughout the day. As a result, organizations are placing emphasis on audio platforms that can scale across multiple environments while integrating with broader IT infrastructure.

Regardless of application, speech intelligibility is an important consideration. Whether supporting participants in a hybrid meeting, delivering presentations in an auditorium, or broadcasting announcements across a corporate campus, the objective remains to ensure every message is heard and understood. Speech intelligibility is driving broader adoption of distributed audio architectures, flexible zoning, and centralized management, allowing organizations to optimize performance across spaces.

Audio platforms are expected to connect with conferencing, building management, and security systems. Randall Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Bogen Communications

Integration is also becoming an important requirement. Audio platforms are expected to connect with conferencing, building management, and security systems. Open APIs and standards-based architectures allow organizations to automate communications, simplify administration, and coordinate messaging during everyday operations and emergency situations.

Many organizations are taking a phased approach to modernization. When existing analog infrastructure remains reliable and functional, wholesale replacement is often impractical. Hybrid architectures that support both legacy and IP-based technologies allow organizations to modernize while protecting previous investments. At Bogen Communications, this approach continues to guide Nyquist system development. Recent additions, including paging control devices, visual messaging displays, localized volume controls, and IP audio endpoints, expand system control and audio coverage while supporting higher zone counts and distributed operation.

At Bogen Communications, we recognize the future of professional audio will be shaped by platforms that support multiple applications rather than isolated systems. Organizations will continue to prioritize solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure and support changing communication requirements.