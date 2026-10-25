The State of Displays 2026: Total LED

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Doug Wack, Chief Executive Officer at Total LED

DvLED has fundamentally changed what a display can be. We aren’t limited to conventional screen sizes or formats anymore. DvLED can now transform venues into a storytelling environment, create an immersive command center, energize a venue, or turn an architectural surface into a digital canvas.

There’s another side of innovation that deserves just as much attention: making these experiences practical to deploy. A spectacular display that creates unnecessary complexity in the field isn’t truly optimized. We believe that dvLED should focus as much on the integrator experience as the viewer experience. Cabinet design, mounting methodology, alignment, power and data access, serviceability, and configuration all influence how quickly a system can be installed and how efficiently it can be maintained.

Great engineering isn’t just about what the audience sees; it’s about designing a display that delivers an incredible experience while making life easier for the people responsible for installing, operating, and maintaining it. Doug Wack, Chief Executive Officer at Total LED

Engineering those considerations into the product from the beginning can reduce installation time, minimize field modifications, and create more predictable project outcomes.

It also changes the total cost of ownership conversation. Faster installation reduces labor costs. Accessible components simplify maintenance. Modular architecture can allow targeted repairs rather than large-scale replacement. And systems designed around repeatable processes make future expansion easier.

The industry will continue pushing pixels, brightness, and visual performance—and it should! But great engineering isn’t just about what the audience sees; it’s about designing a display that delivers an incredible experience while making life easier for the people responsible for installing, operating, and maintaining it.