AUDIX Brings Audio Flexibility to The Woodlands First Baptist Church

Summary:

The Woodlands First Baptist Church streamlines specialty performances and complex stage transitions across its campuses using the new AUDIX Wireless MicroBoom microphones.

Technical arts director Clinton Moore relies on the Wireless MicroBooms to eliminate tripping hazards and capture audio in front of their 40-foot stage where floor inputs are unavailable.

The microphones deliver pristine audio identical to their wired counterparts while offering ultimate portability for impromptu setups, holiday productions, and multi-campus use.

(Image credit: AUDIX)

The Woodlands First Baptist Church is a large, multi-campus congregation supported by a substantial technical and production infrastructure. At its primary campus, the church seats 1,200 people and hosts three distinct services every Sunday morning: a traditional service with a full choir and orchestra, a contemporary service with a high-energy praise band, and a Spanish-language service. Managing these rapid room changeovers demands highly flexible and reliable audio solutions. To solve unique staging and safety challenges for specialty performances, technical arts director Clinton Moore has integrated the new AUDIX Wireless MicroBoom MBW50B microphones into their regular workflow.

[Protecting the Voice]

As Moore explained, when specialty moments are featured—like the children's choir or a small ensemble performing a song or two—he wants the kids right up front. With a 40-foot-deep stage, miking these kind of groups prior to Audix required 50-feet of cable across high-traffic walkways, which created significant tripping hazards. The Wireless MicroBooms solved those challenges instantly.

“We simply connect them to our wireless belt pack transmitters and drop the stands right in place," Moore detailed. "Once the performance is over, two volunteers can easily pick up the stands and walk them off the stage without any cable tangles to manage, keeping the area clear for the sermon.”

Moore also shared that the MicroBooms have benefits beyond their speed and convenience in placement. They are so small and thin, he added, that they practically disappear on stage.

(Image credit: AUDIX)

Having used the original wired AUDIX MicroBooms for years to mic their orchestra's strings and winds, Moore was thrilled to find that the wireless models sacrifice nothing in terms of audio fidelity. "The frequency response and overall sound quality are exactly the same, but having the wireless capability makes them significantly more flexible,” said Moore. “They sound fantastic, require very little EQ, and provide excellent volume. We use the cardioid version, which offers a nice, wide pickup pattern. If I place it in front of a group of 20 or 30 children, I don't get any localization issues; it evenly captures the entire group.

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Moore has trusted AUDIX since the late 1990s, heavily utilizing the D-Series drum mikes (D6, D2, D4) and i5 dynamic microphone across his drum setups, alongside his wired MicroBooms. “AUDIX produces top-notch equipment at a very reasonable price point," Moore concluded. "Their microphones sound phenomenal, they are incredibly durable, truly built to last a lifetime, and they cover a massive spectrum of applications. The AUDIX Wireless MicroBooms are a perfect example. They give us the flexibility to quickly set up and capture performances where we don't have access to other equipment, while keeping the high level of sonic quality we rely on from AUDIX.”