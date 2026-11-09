A New Sports Era for Albertville High School

Head to many high school football games on Friday night, and you can expect to see high-end video scoreboards and broadcast-style productions at the field or even at home while streaming. Albertville High School, located in Alabama, recently went through a massive technology enhancement with the help of Boostr to bring a new era of sports to Aggies fans.

According to Greg Crowe, CEO of Boostr, the project began with Albertville High School’s football stadium when J. Todd Watkins, assistant superintendent, Albertville City Schools, reached out to Boostr about upgrading the school’s game day experience. The ultimate goal was not just shiny new toys to impress visitors to McCord Field, but to deliver professional-level visuals, sound, and interactivity for the team and fans alike. Boostr became the right choice and per Crowe, the entire football project took Boostr just under two months.

However, the school didn’t stop there. As Crowe told SCN, Albertville was so pleased with the football project that they trusted Boostr and its partner, BSN Sports, the following spring to upgrade both the baseball and softball facilities. Those projects followed a similar timeline, with each completed in just under two months from start to finish.

Albertville High School | Boostr Digital Displays - YouTube Watch On

The technological overhaul included new video displays at all three fields, as well as a new integrated sound system and capabilities for live production, including instant replay and real-time, interactive engagement. “Fortunately, the existing equipment did not create any major challenges,” Crowe explained. “Our team was able to efficiently remove the previous systems and prepare each facility for the new technology. Because Boostr handles projects from planning through installation, we were able to make the transition as seamless as possible for the school.”

Three Absen LED 6.6mm video displays were installed across Albertville’s football, baseball, and softball facilities. The video board installed at McCord Field for Aggies football, measuring about 46x25 feet, was designed to deliver high-quality video, graphics, scoring information, sponsorship content, and live game day production. The 160-degree viewing angle ensures every fan at football games has a clear view. Additionally, a 46.2x5-foot arched truss was added with illuminated graphics, complementing the professional feel at the stadium.

[Friday Night Lights, Camera, Action!]

“For the football project,” Crowe added, “we also incorporated a comprehensive audio system with the support of our partners at Apex Communications. The goal was to create more than simply a new scoreboard—we wanted to help Albertville build a complete game day environment. Large-format LED video combined with high-quality audio creates a much more immersive experience for fans while giving the school additional opportunities for live video, player features, graphics, promotions, and sponsor recognition.”

SCN Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Boostr wasn’t alone in the installation. Crowe and his team worked alongside Albertville students that are hopeful for a future career in Pro AV in the Career Technical Media Production program. The Boostr team helped train a class of students interested in AV production to operate the video board and manage content during events. According to Crowe, Albertville’s production team has now taken the technology and built an impressive production for its fans.

Greg Crowe Image credit: Boostr J. Todd Watkins Image credit: Albertville City Schools

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the Albertville project has been seeing the technology become part of the students’ educational experience,” Crowe said. “For us, the goal is never simply to install a display and leave. We want schools to feel confident using the technology and maximizing everything it can do. In Albertville’s case, that has extended beyond athletics into hands-on learning opportunities for students interested in media, broadcasting, and production.”

“What stands out is Boostr’s commitment to partnership and education,” added Watkins. “They have actively collaborated with our Career Technical Media Production program, giving students real-world opportunities to operate the board, manage live content, and enhance our game day productions. This integration of cutting-edge technology into our educational environment has created hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for future careers in media and broadcasting.”

For Boostr, the installation at Albertville is what Crowe called a great example of what his company hopes to build at every school they work with: a long-term partnership rather than a one-time project. “The response from Albertville has been extremely positive, and the relationship has continued to grow well beyond the original football project,” Crowe added. “Their decision to continue working with Boostr was a strong reflection of the trust established during that first installation.”

Aggies fans agree and seem to be enjoying the new game-day experience at McCord Field. “The new Jumbotron and sound system have completely elevated our fan experience,” concluded Watkins. “The visuals are dynamic and engaging, and the sound sets a new standard for clarity and quality, ensuring every announcement, song, and moment is felt by everyone in attendance. Boostr’s work has truly raised the bar for high school athletics.”