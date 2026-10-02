Captivate Launches a 4K AI Dual-Lens Camera for Conference Rooms and Classrooms

Captivate, a brand of Hall Research, has released its new CP-PVOT-C1622 camera. This 4K AI dual-lens camera was designed for conference rooms, training facilities, classrooms, and streaming setups. The camera pairs an 8 MP PTZ main lens with 3x optical zoom against a 2 MP panoramic lens covering 120 degrees, so AI tracking modes can frame the room and follow whoever is speaking without an operator at the controls.

[The Human Side of Technology]

The panoramic lens continuously detects participants across the room while the main lens frames the active talker, guided by four linear microphone arrays that localize sound for audio tracking. Auto Framing, Speaker Tracking, Presenter Tracking, and Individuals Gallery cover everyday meetings, training sessions where an instructor moves around the room, and gallery-style views for hybrid classes.

“Rooms don’t all use the same camera path, so we built the CP-PVOT-C1622 to hand off video however the room needs it, whether over USB, over HDMI, or over the network,” said Ken Eagle, CEO, Hall Research. “That means one camera covers the BYOD laptop meeting, the codec room, and the production feed, so integrators can standardize on a single model across a building.”

Video reaches a laptop or room PC at up to 4K@30fps over USB 3.0 Type-C, while a simultaneous HDMI 1.4b output feeds a display, conference codec, projector, or capture device. The LAN port adds NDI output alongside Web UI and Telnet control, and carries PoE (PD+) power so the camera can run on a single Ethernet cable, which keeps the install to one cable pull and one termination per room. A USB 2.0 Type-A port accepts third-party peripherals, such as a speakerphone. Because all three video paths run at the same time, one room can serve a laptop call, an in-room codec, and a network stream in the same session with no re-cabling in between.

The CP-PVOT-C1622 is designed for small and medium conference rooms, training facilities where Presenter Tracking follows an instructor across the room, online education programs that use the Individuals Gallery view for hybrid classes, and streaming or production workflows that pull the NDI feed directly off the network. Across all of them, the AI modes handle framing on their own, so sessions can run back to back without assigning someone to operate the camera, and IT can adjust settings over the Web UI from anywhere on the network.