Roll Tide: Alabama Rolls in More Than 13.4 Million LEDs for College Basketball Season

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The new centerhung system delivers a generational visual upgrade, packing 30 times the pixel density of the 2009 setup it replaces. Driven by more than 13.4 million individual LEDs, the display ensures ultra-sharp graphics, game telemetry, and high-framerate replays.

The main display drastically shrinks pixel spacing from 10mm down to 3.7mm (with the end wall auxiliary displays at 3.9mm).

Rather than using discrete, separated screens, the centerpiece is an unbroken 20x102-foot continuous circumference ribbon.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The University of Alabama has partnered with Daktronics to enhance the game-day experience at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL. The new display system features a 360-degree centerhung with four underbelly displays and two end wall displays, bringing replays, statistics, graphics and other digital content to Crimson Tide fans throughout the venue.

“The new center-hung display at Coleman Coliseum is a game changer for the University of Alabama,” said Aaron Hepp, assistant athletic director at the University of Alabama. “Fan experience is a top priority for the Athletic Department, and these new displays give us the ability to create and showcase content in exciting and unique ways. The addition of these displays will greatly enhance the overall fan experience at Coleman Coliseum.”

Above the court, the centerhung features 30 times the pixels of the previous main centerhung displays to show crisp, clear graphics, animations, statistics and game-day content to engage with fans. The new main video display measures 20x102 feet in circumference and uses more than 13.4 million LEDs to bring digital content to life.

Four underbelly displays provide additional viewing opportunities for fans sitting closer to the action. Each display measures 6.5x20 feet. Two end wall displays, each measuring 11x14 feet, supplement the centerhung and extend visual coverage throughout the venue. All displays in the centerhung feature 3.7mm pixel spacing while the end wall displays feature 3.9mm pixel spacing.

The project replaces a Daktronics installation completed in 2009 that included four centerhung displays with 10mm pixel spacing. The new 3.7mm pixel spacing provides a higher-resolution platform for basketball games and other events at Coleman Coliseum.