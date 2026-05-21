Vanco Introduces Dante Audio Adapters

Vanco International has debuted a new line of Dante Audio Adapters, designed to help integrators connect common audio sources and legacy gear into Dante-enabled systems quickly and cost-effectively. These adapters allow integrators to instantly add Dante connectivity to any audio source or sink, dramatically expanding system design options. They also support mid-cycle system upgrades and enable applications to transition to Audio over IP without forcing a full system overhaul.

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“We built these adapters because Dante demand keeps showing up in real projects, and customers want a straightforward way to tie legacy and new components together,” said Brandon White, director of product development at Vanco. “It’s a small add-on that creates a big path forward for integrators.”

Each Vanco Dante Audio Adapter supports a single signal format, delivering a native connection experience for the source while providing a true Dante workflow for routing and distribution. The lineup includes: Analog in/out, XLR (male and female), Bluetooth input, ARC in/out, and USB-C in/out (2x2).

As Dante-based workflows continue to expand beyond traditional large-scale audio environments, integrators are increasingly leveraging modern, networked distribution on both new and retrofit projects. These adapters help broaden what can live on a Dante backbone, turning non-Dante components into Dante-capable devices and expanding network audio opportunities in office buildings, hospitality venues, campuses, event venues, and houses of worship.