Vanco Introduces Dante Audio Adapters

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By ( AV Network ) published

New compact adapters add Dante connectivity for analog, Bluetooth, ARC, and USB-C sources.

The new Vanco Dante adaptors.
(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco International has debuted a new line of Dante Audio Adapters, designed to help integrators connect common audio sources and legacy gear into Dante-enabled systems quickly and cost-effectively. These adapters allow integrators to instantly add Dante connectivity to any audio source or sink, dramatically expanding system design options. They also support mid-cycle system upgrades and enable applications to transition to Audio over IP without forcing a full system overhaul.

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“We built these adapters because Dante demand keeps showing up in real projects, and customers want a straightforward way to tie legacy and new components together,” said Brandon White, director of product development at Vanco. “It’s a small add-on that creates a big path forward for integrators.” 

Each Vanco Dante Audio Adapter supports a single signal format, delivering a native connection experience for the source while providing a true Dante workflow for routing and distribution. The lineup includes: Analog in/out, XLR (male and female), Bluetooth input, ARC in/out, and USB-C in/out (2x2).

As Dante-based workflows continue to expand beyond traditional large-scale audio environments, integrators are increasingly leveraging modern, networked distribution on both new and retrofit projects. These adapters help broaden what can live on a Dante backbone, turning non-Dante components into Dante-capable devices and expanding network audio opportunities in office buildings, hospitality venues, campuses, event venues, and houses of worship.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.