Audinate Expands Dante AVIO Install Line with New 4-Channel and Bidirectional Analog Adapters

Audinate, the creator of Dante AVoIP, has unveiled three new additions to its Dante AVIO Install adapter series: Dante AVIO Install 4-Ch Analog Input, 4-Ch Analog Output, and 2-Ch In/2-Ch Out Analog adapters, all featuring dual switched Ethernet ports that allow up to four units to share a single network drop via daisy chaining.

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Designed for AV integration, Dante AVIO Install adapters provide a compact, cost-effective way to convert analog audio to Dante for both new and existing installations. Euroblock terminals support the fixed wiring that permanent installations demand, while an included bracket and Dante AVIO ClickGrid system give integrators the flexibility to mount adapters wherever they are needed under shelves, on rack rails, or secured to posts.

"By combining higher channel density and daisy chain functionality, the latest Dante AVIO Install adapters give integrators an economical path to converting analog endpoints to Dante at scale," said said Jonathan Bailey, lead product manager at Audinate. "They reduce the number of adapters, switch ports, and long cable runs required across an installation, and fit directly into the Dante workflows and tools integrators already know."

The new models allow for higher channel density when connecting to amplifiers, line mixers, DSPs, and other analog installed AV equipment, reducing the number of adapters needed to convert multiple channels to Dante or handle bidirectional audio at a single endpoint. They are suited to applications ranging from single conference rooms and classrooms to audio distribution across buildings, campuses, and zones with centralized device management.

By sharing a single network drop across up to four adapters, the new daisy chaining functionality significantly reduces the number of switch ports and cable runs required across an installation. This lowers overall network infrastructure costs and makes it easier and more cost-effective to deploy multiple adapters as systems grow.

As part of the Dante platform, all Dante AVIO Install adapters work with familiar Dante tools. Audio routing and configuration are handled in Dante Controller, while Dante Director and Dante Domain Manager add advanced capabilities including remote monitoring, logging and alerts, user access control, and more.