5 New Loudspeaker Controllers from Theory Professional You Need to Know

The skinny: Theory Professional released five new amplified loudspeaker controllers, with features including:

Proprietary Theory Loudspeaker presets

Native Dante & AES67 Audio over IP networking

All-channel power sharing

Three configurable 1Gb network ports with 1x PoE

Easy swap USB key amplifier restore

Maritime compliance

What to Know about the New Amplified Loudspeaker Controllers

Theory Professional has introduced five new amplified loudspeaker controllers. Adding to its DLC Series loudspeaker controller line-up, the 8-channel DLC-1500.8d delivers a massive 6000W in a 2U chassis. The brand-new PLC series, comprised of two 8-channel and two 4-channel models, leverages Powersoft’s patented Class-D amplification topologies, SmartRail energy-management power supplies, Power Factor Correction, and advanced DSP architecture to bring Theory’s premium sound into complex residential, professional, large venue, and live sound applications.

[The Experience Economy, Revisited]

Capable of delivering 1500W into 4 or 8-ohms from any channel pair, or 800W into 2 or 4-ohms all channels driven, DLC-1500.8d packs new levels of power into minimal rack space. Equipped with upgraded high-current output Euroblock connectors that accept up to 10-gauge wire and 4-channels of Dante / AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O, DLC-1500.8d makes setting up and deploying even complex distributed audio systems painless and bullet-proof. DLC-1500.8d can drive up to 32 Theory 16-ohm loudspeakers in Lo-Z mode, or over 300 direct in Hi-Z mode, with no internal transformer required.

DLC-1500.8d can be configured with the DLC on-board web interface accessible via wired Ethernet, or via its on-board Wi-Fi access point and includes matrix mixing, priority audio routing and ducking, parametric EQ, delay, gain, and limiter DSP objects to make system optimization easy. Full API and modules for AMX, Control4, Crestron, Crestron Home, ELAN, Josh.ai, Q-SYS, RTI, and Symetrix are available.

Combining high-quality amplification with advanced DSP capabilities, plus PoE give PLC users exceptional sound reproduction and precise control. PLC 4 and 8 channel loudspeaker controllers are compact (only 1RU) but extremely power dense. They are reliable, scalable, provide exceptional sound reproduction, and offer advanced DSP capabilities. Add in Theory’s proprietary loudspeaker presets and you get big, clean, high-fidelity, sound for large-formant and even portable applications.

The four new Theory PLC loudspeaker controller models include: PLC-4K8 with eight channels and 500W per channel; PLC-8K8 with eight channels and 1,000W per channel; PLC-9K4 with four channels and 2,250W per channel; and PLC-16K4 and channels and 4,000W per channel.