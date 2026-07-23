tvONE Powers 32x9-foot Video Wall at City National Bank’s New Financial Center Just in Time for World Cup Watching

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off this summer, employees at City National Bank’s new Financial Center headquarters found themselves gathering in the breakroom—because the breakroom features a 32x9-foot, 0.9mm pixel pitch dvLED video wall, driven by a CALICO PRO video processor from tvONE.

[8.5 MILLION Pixels Power World Cup Fan Festival]

The wall is the centerpiece of the recently completed first phase of a building-wide AV deployment by integrator Avology. The headquarters was designed to pair intuitive operation with a premium aesthetic while providing the infrastructure headroom to keep expanding. Working closely with City National Bank, its architects, consultants and trade partners, Avology delivered complete audiovisual integration services—including system engineering, project management, installation, programming, commissioning, testing and end-user training—under the leadership of CEO Jorge Miralles and COO Andrew Menendez.

Phase 1 of the project included audiovisual systems deployed across more than 30 conference rooms, huddle spaces, and training rooms, all designed to provide a consistent Microsoft Teams Room experience and intuitive presentation capabilities throughout the building. However, it was the breakroom that was conceived as something more: the building’s town square, hosting company-wide meetings, employee communications, live presentations, and major events. Driving its dvLED wall is the CALICO PRO C7-PRO-2200.

Image quality, reliability, and flexibility were key considerations, noted Miralles. “The tvONE CALICO PRO provides the processing performance required to drive the high-resolution dvLED display while enabling multiple content sources to be displayed simultaneously without compromising image quality or latency," he added.

That processing headroom lets City National Bank switch between a wide range of content on the same canvas: corporate branding, executive presentations, live events, financial dashboards, digital signage, Microsoft Teams meetings, employee communications, and live television broadcasts.

“Its layout management functionality also provides the flexibility to adapt content configurations in the future without replacing hardware, helping to protect the bank’s investment over the long term,” noted Miralles.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following commissioning, Avology trained City National Bank staff on room operation, presentation workflows and general system functionality—though by design, most employees barely need it. The systems, added Menendez, were designed to be intuitive, allowing employees to operate meeting rooms and presentation spaces with minimal training, while AV support personnel retain access to centralized management tools for future configuration requirements.

“From the early design discussions through commissioning, tvONE’s technical staff has been responsive, knowledgeable, and readily available whenever assistance was required,” concluded Miralles. “Their support has helped streamline deployment and ensure the system performs exactly as intended.”