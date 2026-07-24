An Office Tower Welcomes Ambience While Addressing Challenging Acoustics with Biamp Solutions

The skinny:

Biamp was selected at an Adelaide, Australia office tower to address sonic requirements across four distinct zones.

The system features Biamp Voltera D-series amplifiers and Tesira DSP for processing and distribution, Desono pendant speakers in the atrium for architectural integration, and Desono in-ceiling speakers throughout other areas for discreet coverage.

The architecturally sensitive speaker placement maintains the building's sophisticated aesthetic, while the automated operation ensures reliable performance with minimal staff involvement.

Biamp has delivered a sophisticated background music system for 30 Pirie Street, a premium office tower in Adelaide, Australia. Working with Australia-based integrator Professional Technology Partners (PTP), Biamp offered an architecturally sensitive audio solution that enhances the building's welcoming atmosphere, masks unwanted noise, and operates with minimal intervention—critical requirements for the property owned by Quintessential.

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"The challenge was balancing first impressions with conversation clarity," said Chad Penley, general manager, Professional Technology Partners. "In the foyer and atrium, we needed music that felt welcoming but didn't dominate. In the bike storage, we had to mask mechanical noise while keeping speech intelligible. And everywhere, the speakers had to blend seamlessly with the premium architecture."

PTP selected a comprehensive solution from Biamp to address these requirements across four distinct zones: the main Pirie Street foyer, the atrium, the rear entrance off Rundle Mall, and the bike storage area. The system features Biamp Voltera D-series amplifiers and Tesira DSP for processing and distribution, Desono pendant speakers in the atrium for architectural integration, and Desono in-ceiling speakers throughout other areas for discreet coverage. An Apprimo touch panel provides concierges with intuitive control, while Biamp Workplace automation handles day-to-day operation.

(Image credit: Biamp)

The Biamp Workplace platform proved essential for minimizing operational complexity. The system automatically adjusts throughout the day based on pre-programmed schedules, requiring virtually no staff intervention. When concierges do need to adjust, the Apprimo touch panel presents just three simple volume sliders—one for each zone—that automatically reset to default levels each morning.

"Biamp Workplace was the game-changer," said Penley. "It handles everything automatically—music starts and stops on schedule, volumes adjust throughout the day, and the system resets itself every morning. The concierge team doesn't need training or technical knowledge. They just have three sliders if they want to tweak anything, and even those reset daily so nothing gets left in the wrong state."

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(Image credit: Biamp)

The completed system delivers crystal-clear, zoned background music that enhances 30 Pirie Street while addressing the building's acoustic challenges. The architecturally sensitive speaker placement maintains the building's sophisticated aesthetic, while the automated operation ensures reliable performance with minimal staff involvement. The networked Biamp infrastructure also provides Quintessential with flexibility to expand or modify the system as tenant needs evolve.