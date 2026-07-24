A Mega Philips LED Wall Transforms the Meeting Room Experience Inside Government Offices

The skinny:

A 135-inch Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One display was installed to transform meeting room capabilities at Leer Municipal government offices.

Rich color depth, wide viewing angles, and durable make it well suited for municipal meeting spaces with demanding visual requirements.

Benefits include: enhanced visibility for all participants, seamless hybrid meeting support, clear voice capture without the need for table microphones, and expanded functionality.

Philips LED Transforms the Meeting Room Experience Inside Government Offices

The PPDS Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One solution has been selected to deliver ‘transformational’ meeting room capabilities and experiences at the upgraded Leer Municipal government offices in Germany. Based in the Rathaus, Leer Municipal serves as the seat of local government where the mayor and administration oversee key decisions, manage local services, and handle civic matters for the community.

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As part of its ongoing focus on improving operational performance and workplace efficiency, the Leer Municipal team set out to modernize its central meeting room with a new visual solution that leverages the latest innovations in display technology and collaboration functionalities. Working with local integrator, LS IT & Media, the requirements were clear: to take presentations, council work, and hybrid meetings to the next level.

Concluding extensive fact finding and site visits, the 135-inch Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One display from PPDS was immediately identified as the standout choice to achieve the team’s high expectations and ambitions. Designed for fast and hassle free installation, it was selected, in part, due to its enhanced image quality, reliability, and focus on energy efficiency and business sustainability.

With full HD resolution, 900 cd/m² brightness, and a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch, the display delivers enhanced image quality even in bright environments, with even the smallest details presented with crystal clear quality. The rich color depth, wide viewing angles, and durable design offered by the Philips Unite 6000 Series All In One make it particularly well suited for municipal meeting spaces with demanding visual requirements.

The integrated media player, broad connectivity options—including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and audio—and the included wall mounting system ensure flexible use and smooth integration into existing setups. Additionally, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO has been created with business sustainability in mind, consuming less energy versus comparable models, including just 0.5 watts in ‘ultra low’ standby mode.

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Providing an unmissable and highly versatile centerpiece, the overall solution also incorporates a professional AVer PTZ camera for hybrid collaboration, two Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling Medium ceiling microphones for comprehensive room audio coverage, a high performance conferencing PC, and Dante audio technology for lossless signal transmission. Together, these elements create a meeting environment that combines exceptional visual performance with advanced audio and video conferencing capabilities.

The installation has added significant value for the city of Leer, including enhanced visibility for all participants, seamless hybrid meeting support, clear voice capture without the need for table microphones, and expanded functionality such as recording and AI powered transcription via tools like tucan.ai.

“With the Philips 135-inch Unite LED wall as the visual centerpiece, a modern, high performance meeting room was created that sets new standards for the Leer Municipal committee work," Eckhard Groen, a member of the management team at LS IT & Media, commented. “The high-quality image quality of the Philips Unite LED All In One, combined with professional audio and video technology, enables efficient, transparent, and contemporary council work.”