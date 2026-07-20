Yorkville Sound Introduces EXM Pro6 and Pro8 Battery Powered Speakers

Yorkville Sound recently unveiled its new EXM Pro6 and EXM Pro8 loudspeakers. These two new additions to the EXM Pro battery-powered loudspeaker family are designed for musicians, presenters, educators, and event professionals who require professional sound in a highly portable, battery-powered format. With up to 12 hours of battery life, integrated mixing and effects, and simple plug-and-play operation, the EXM Pro6 and EXM Pro8 make it easy to perform, present, or play music virtually anywhere—even without access to AC power.

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“The EXM Pro6 and EXM Pro8 were designed to provide mobile performers with the same professional features and flexibility found in larger systems, but in incredibly portable formats,” said Darren Butt, pro audio product specialist at Yorkville Sound. “Whether you're a solo musician, public speaker, fitness instructor, educator, or event professional, these speakers provide outstanding sound quality, integrated mixing capability, and long-term battery operation in packages that are easy to transport and quick to set up.”

The EXM Pro6 is the most compact model in the EXM Pro lineup, offering exceptional portability in a lightweight design that can go wherever the gig takes you. For users who need greater low-frequency performance while maintaining easy transport, the EXM Pro8 features an 8-inch neodymium woofer that delivers deeper bass response without sacrificing portability.

Both models feature a built-in three-channel mixer with integrated effects, Bluetooth audio streaming, wireless stereo linking, and a USB charging port for mobile devices, providing a complete all-in-one sound solution for performances, events, presentations, and playback applications.