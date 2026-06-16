BSS Soundweb OMNI 600, 300 and 200 Series to Debut at InfoComm 2026

Harman Professional Solutions announced that it will debut the BSS Soundweb OMNI 600, 300, and 200 Series AV-over-IP platforms at InfoComm 2026 (Booth #C8124). These new additions mark the introduction of video capabilities within the BSS Soundweb OMNI platform and significantly expand the ecosystem with three new families of networked AV solutions.

OMNI Networked AV extends the OMNI platform into video, audio, and USB distribution over IP, representing the next phase in the evolution of the OMNI ecosystem. By combining purpose-built, high-performance hardware with a unified software environment, these products enable flexible system architectures while delivering consistent performance, simplified deployment, and scalable system design.

The OMNI Networked AV portfolio consists of three product ranges—the OMNI 600, 300, and 200 Series—each engineered to address specific application requirements, from high-performance, low-latency video to bandwidth-efficient streaming and network-routable USB connectivity. All products are configured, managed, and monitored through HARMAN’s AVX Suite software platform, enabling systems to be designed and operated as one cohesive environment.

[Watch: Exclusive Video Interview with Harman Professional Solutions on Expansion of the BSS Soundweb OMNI Portfolio, and the Future of AMX]

(Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

The OMNI 600 Series delivers high-performance AV-over-IP for performance-critical environments, supporting 4K60 4:4:4 video, audio, control, and USB 2.0 over Gigabit Ethernet. Featuring Motion Wavelet Compression, the series preserves pristine image quality for fast‑motion video and highly detailed visual content with ultra‑low end‑to‑end latency. Virtual Network USB 2.0 Hub technology enables a single USB host to connect to devices at up to four remote OMNI 600 or 200 endpoints. Native support for Dante AV‑A and Dante audio, along with seamless switching, video wall processing, an open control API, and enterprise‑grade security, enables flexible system design, professional-quality AV presentations, and deep third‑party integration. OMNI 600 is ideally suited for mission‑critical applications in higher education, government, enterprise, and large‑venue environments.

(Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

The OMNI 300 Series is optimized for bandwidth-efficient AV distribution over shared LANs or WANs without compromising performance. Using H.264 or H.265 compression, OMNI 300 streams high-quality 4K60 4:4:4 video while simultaneously generating a secondary 1080p H.264 or H.265 video stream for third-party platforms and services. USB-C connectivity on both the encoder and decoder supports USB video and audio for recording and collaboration workflows, with conversion between Dante audio and USB AV (UAC and UVC). With support for Dante AV‑H interoperability, enterprise security features, and centralized management through AVX Suite, OMNI 300 is well-suited for meeting spaces, hospitality venues, casinos, retail environments, and hybrid classrooms.

(Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

The OMNI 200 Series focuses on professional-grade USB 2.0 routing and extension over IP for collaboration‑centric environments. Built around Virtual Network USB 2.0 Hub technology, OMNI 200 allows a host PC to communicate with USB devices at up to four remote endpoints over standard Gigabit Ethernet, supporting data rates up to 480 Mbps. The series also provides two-channel Dante audio input and output at the USB host endpoint, enabling seamless USB audio conversion (UAC) for conferencing and collaboration workflows. OMNI 200 supports PoE+ powering, integrates with OMNI 600 systems, and includes enterprise network security features, making it ideal for conferencing rooms, collaboration spaces, and flexible AV environments where reliable USB connectivity is paramount.

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Together, the OMNI 600, 300, and 200 Series form a cohesive networked AV solution within the broader OMNI platform. By combining purpose-built hardware, a unified software environment through AVX Suite, and support for standards-based technologies such as Dante, OMNI enables interoperable, scalable systems that are easier to design, deploy, and manage. This approach provides a clear path to support current application needs while allowing systems to evolve over time within a single, consistent platform.