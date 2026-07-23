Yamaha Introduces New DXR mk3 Series of Loudspeakers

Yamaha recently unveiled the latest evolution of its DXR line. Introducing the new DXRmk3 Series Powered Loudspeakers, designed for DJs, musicians, production professionals, rental providers, and venues. The third-generation series delivers higher output, enhanced sound quality, app-based control and advanced DSP processing in a powerful, portable package.

[LD Systems Gets NFL Stadium World Cup Ready with Enhanced Sound]

"Today's audio professionals need loudspeakers that deliver exceptional sound quality while simplifying setup and operation," said Andres Franco, senior product marketing specialist, Pro Audio, Yamaha. "With DXR mk3, we've combined powerful acoustic performance, flagship-inspired DSP technology and app-based control with D-Remote to help users achieve outstanding results quickly and consistently. Whether they're performing on stage, managing a live event or installing a permanent system, DXR mk3 delivers the clarity, control, and reliability professionals expect from Yamaha."

Featuring a new 2,000W Class-D amplifier, up to 134 dB SPL output, and intuitive speaker control for live events, performances, and fixed installations, the DXR mk3 delivers exceptional power and flexibility. New Bluetooth connectivity and a full-color LCD interface allow users to manage, tune, and adjust up to 10 speakers from a single mobile device, streamlining setup and operation. Users can quickly recall room-specific presets, access feedback suppression tools, and make real-time adjustments, helping musicians, DJs, and audio crews adapt seamlessly to changing venue conditions.

Additional highlights include balanced, high-performance sound with enhanced HF and LF coverage; DSP presets optimized for FOH, monitors, DJs, live music, and speech; built-in feedback suppression and tuning tools; a lightweight, durable enclosure for easy transport; and flexible use for mains, monitors, and installations.