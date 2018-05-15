Yamaha Unified Communications to Present Products, Expertise at InfoComm 2018

Yamaha Unified Communications (booth N1227), a dedicated department combining the expertise of Yamaha and Revolabs, will demonstrate its latest solutions at InfoComm 2018. In addition, it will lead a special InfoComm session on artificial intelligence (AI) and be part of panel discussions within the IMCCA UCC program.

"The unified communications industry is very exciting right now," said Mick Kamihara, chief executive officer, Yamaha Unified Communications. "InfoComm is a great opportunity for us to share what we're seeing in the industry and how to capitalize on this emerging market. We'll also launch our next initiative and new products in the Yamaha UC family that will enable success for users as they navigate this new landscape."

The InfoComm 2018 sessions include:

AV and IT In the Age of PC Collaboration

Wednesday, June 6, 8–9:30 a.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

Many firms now use PCs as their primary videoconferencing codec. This panel session will discuss how both AV and IT skills and specialties are evolving in response. Yamaha UC's field systems engineer, Tim Mackie, will share stories about user experiences and discuss steps to take to make the merger of AV and IT successful and seamless.

State of the UCC Industry Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, June 6, 12–1 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Ballroom A

Phil Marechal, Yamaha UC's VP of business development and product management, will be among a panel of industry experts and senior executives as they address the latest issues related to conferencing, collaboration, and unified communications. Attend the luncheon to learn, ask questions, and challenge the panelists.

The Reality of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise Communications Environment

Thursday, June 7, 1–2 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Ballroom E

Once thought to be only a staple of science fiction, artificial intelligence (AI) is now a legitimate tool being employed in global business. But how will AI affect the enterprise communications environment? Yamaha UC's VP of North American sales, Mike Fitch, and Marechal will discuss how AI and virtual reality will modify and simplify the collaboration experience with new tools, new applications, and new software.

The Huddle Room: How to Find the Right Technology Solutions

Thursday, June 7, 1–2:30 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

Yamaha UC's director of product management, Holger Stoltze, will join this panel session, which will explore best practices for selecting huddle room technology from the myriad of choices. The panelists will outline the benefits, risks, and applications of each approach.

UC Ecosystems and the Millennial Workflow

Thursday June 7, 3–4 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

In recent years, collaboration technologies have begun to move away from discrete tools and toward the support of seamless workflows. Applications such as Slack, Spark, and Teams not only require the users to understand the technology, but require a change to the way one works, supporting this workflow beyond the meeting. Yamaha UC's Fitch will join this presentation and discuss what this will mean for organizations.