Yamaha UC Partners With Mersive Technologies

Yamaha Unified Communications has added Mersive Technologies to its Strategic Partner Program. This new alliance brings Yamaha's audio and Mersive's Bring Your Own Meeting room system to hybrid workspaces, allowing onsite and remote workers to work together seamlessly without the stress of today's common collaboration challenges.

Yamaha YVC Series conference phones fully integrate with Mersive Solstice Pod. (Image credit: Yamaha UC)

"Yamaha continually strives to create high-quality, easy-to-use collaboration solutions for today's meeting spaces. Partnering with Mersive Technologies ensures that users can effortlessly collaborate with professional audio that is vital to meeting productivity and efficiency," said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha UC. "Together, our shared value of flexibility brings new capabilities to meetings."

Yamaha's software-agnostic YVC series of conference phones features the company's various sound technologies, including Human Voice Activity Detection, speaker tracking, and dynamic acoustic echo cancellation that make conversation stress-free and intuitive. Mersive's Solstice Pod combines Solstice Conference collaboration software with high-performance hardware and robust I/O capabilities to transform average meeting and learning spaces into powerful collaboration environments.

Paired with a Yamaha YVC-200, YVC-330, or YVC-1000 conference phone and the option of a USB camera, users have a complete room system for the new, more dynamic hybrid workplace. Solstice Conference bridges to remote participants using any major video conferencing service, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex, while Yamaha provides high-quality audio for any space or environment.

"At a time when hybrid and remote communications are more important than ever, Mersive's partnership with Yamaha provides valuable solutions for the hybrid workplace," added Robert Balgley, CEO of Mersive. "Working together with Yamaha allows Mersive to expand our offerings to channel partners and end users, providing flexible room solutions that support all meeting room types—from private offices to large boardrooms—with best-in-class meeting collaboration, conferencing support, and audio clarity."

Mersive and Yamaha room solutions are available globally through AV/IT technology dealers and integrators.