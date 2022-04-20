WolfVision to Introduce Two New Cynap Systems at ISE and InfoComm 2022

WolfVision, a worldwide manufacturer of wireless presentation, web conferencing, collaboration, and Visualizer technology solutions, introduces two new Cynap systems, and a new multi-platform web conferencing solution at the forthcoming ISE and InfoComm 2022 shows.

Cynap Pure Mini

The new Cynap Pure Mini is a compact, affordable, BYOD wireless screen mirroring system, providing comprehensive wireless screen sharing for all iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices onto a central shared screen. Connection is quick and easy, and support for AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast, means that no additional software, apps or dongles are required when sharing content on-screen from any laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

The new model features 4K output resolution, up to four-window on-screen display, free firmware updates, and remote management tools. Customizable API modules are available, allowing for easy integration with room control systems if required.

Cynap Pro

The new top-of-the-line model, Cynap Pro, is a powerful wireless presentation, web conferencing and collaboration system, providing wireless screen sharing for all iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices, together with a unique set of web conferencing and collaboration tools. The ideal centerpiece for modern classrooms, meeting spaces, and courtrooms, this easy-to-use, all-in-one, AV appliance includes the new Cynap multi-platform web conferencing solution, which runs directly on a Cynap. Recording, webcasting, and streaming functionality is also included, and Cynap Pro can also act as a capture appliance for Panopto, and other compatible video management platforms.

Other key system features include 4K output resolution, four-window simultaneous on-screen display, a room booking module, and ‘touchback’ functionality, which enables remote control of laptops while working at a shared multi-touch screen. Units can be managed and updated remotely using WolfVision administration tools, and the new Cynap Pro system also acts as the ‘main station‘ for WolfVision’s popular vSolution MATRIX AV-over-IP-based multi-screen collaboration solution.

Multi-platform web conferencing

Also on show will be WolfVision’s new web conferencing solution for its Cynap models. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other WebRTC-based services are combined into a single system using a simple identical workflow. Web conferencing sessions are easily started, joined, and controlled either from a connected touchscreen or via any laptop, smartphone, or tablet. The ability to easily include screen mirrored content from any laptop, smartphone or tablet, together with materials from Microsoft 365, the integrated media player, web browser, whiteboard, or connected document camera, provides a high-quality, flexible, consistent, web conferencing experience for all—whether participants are in-person, remote-located, or a hybrid combination of both.