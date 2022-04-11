Projection Mapping to Light Up Barcelona for ISE 2022

ISE 2022 will light up Barcelona in May with an inspiring and eye-catching projection mapping installation.Created and produced by Barcelona-based Flaix Studio, the projection mapping will take place on one of the iconic curved buildings on the Plaça d'Espanya by the Fira Montjuïc – sister venue to ISE’s new home, the Fira Gran Vía.

The pillars on the two curved buildings that span Avinguda de la Reina Maria Cristina are regarded as the gateway to the Montjuïc fountain, an important Barcelona landmark and tourist attraction.



With the theme ‘I RISE’, the immersive projection will explore the themes of hope, regeneration and renewal as the pro AV industry looks to return to more normal ways of working following the upheaval caused by the pandemic. The 15-minute programme will loop over two hours on three successive nights during ISE 2022.

#Get Involved #ISE2022

ISE will be inviting exhibitors and attendees over the coming weeks to suggest hashtags that summarise the industry’s hopes for the future, with a view to incorporating the best ones within the projected content. A social media campaign will run in April encouraging people to send their wishes for the future of the audiovisual industry with a single hashtag, some of which will be projected on the mapping in different languages.

Hope, Regeneration and Renewal

"This projection mapping is our way of giving something back and saying ‘thank you’. It will also spread awareness of ISE to the city’s wider population,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. (Image credit: ISE)

I RISE will run from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Monday 9 May to Wednesday 11 May. On the first evening ISE will mark the opening with a VIP reception on the roof terrace of the Catalonia Barcelona Plaza Hotel opposite.



Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, said: “Ever since 2018, when we started working towards moving ISE to its new home, we’ve had a really warm welcome from the numerous authorities and organisations that we’ve worked with in Barcelona and Catalonia. This projection mapping is our way of giving something back and saying ‘thank you’. It will also spread awareness of ISE to the city’s wider population.”



Sergio Garcia Roig, CEO of Flaix Studio commented: “We are very proud to be working with ISE on this great project. I RISE is an immersive installation that for 15 minutes will make the viewer travel through the wishes and aspirations of an entire industry – one that has the vision and mission to make a better world from technology, entertainment and technological solutions.”



Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2022, will take place at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía on 10-13 May 2022. The ISE Conference programme runs from Monday 9 May through to Thursday 12 May. For more information, please visit www.iseurope.org (opens in new tab)

