InfoComm 2022 is Pro AV Digital Signage Destination

InfoComm 2022 is the destination for digital signage in June in Las Vegas, NV. The show will welcome back the D=SIGN Conference—produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation—and will feature more than 80 exhibitors showcasing digital signage solutions, a Digital Signage Pavilion, tours of the trade show floor, offsite Integrated Experience AV tours around Las Vegas, a Digital Signage Reception, and more.

“We’re excited to present a robust digital signage program at InfoComm 2022,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA. “Pro AV professionals and the digital signage community will have the opportunity to learn from a talented lineup of experts, see cutting-edge technologies up close, view applications in the real world, and make new business connections. This insight will help them capitalize on digital signage opportunities and deliver better solutions.”

Exploring with the Experts

The D=SIGN conference, which runs June 7-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will explore the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright]

Joe Hasenzahl from Samsung will present the “How to Maximize Mobile in the Digital Signage Ecosystem.” He’ll address how digital signage pursuits have been challenged by the mere fact a mobile device technically puts a "screen" in everyone's hands. His session will explore how mobile can smartly interplay with the digital signage ecosystem.

“Pivoting Your Digital Signage from a Pandemic Response to a Customer Experience” will feature Misty Chalk from BrightSign, Kiersten Gibson from Reach Media Network, Michelle Montazeri from Legrand AV, Chris Martel from TSItouch, and Grif Palmer from INFiLED. The group will discuss how to repurpose pandemic tools like occupancy sensors that gatekeep traffic to ones that might perform different functions like sales associate alerts.

In the session “Demystifying New LED Products: How to Future-Proof Your AV Design Project,” Larry Zoll from The LED Studio will explore the narrow pitch nuances of LED, provide a guide for comparison, and help integrators and end users assess different brands against their unique solution requirements.

[Digital Signage Wins Big at Route 66 Casino]

On June 6 is the full-day workshop, “Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE),” which provides a fundamental understanding of the digital signage industry. Led by Alan Brawn, CTS, and Jonathan Brawn, CTS, of Brawn Consulting, this workshop takes a business-oriented approach that allows attendees to master the formulas for successfully planning a digital signage network, including design, hardware and software selection, deployment, content creation, and ROI/ROO for digital signage rollouts.

Brawn Consulting will also lead the full-day workshop, “Sales’ New Role and the Importance of ‘You,’” on June 7. The goal of the seminar is to bring the sales profession on par with the level of what is sold in Pro AV by showing best practices and new techniques that have most recently come into prominence.

Florian Rothberg of Invidis Consulting will host a Digital Signage Lunch and Learn on June 8, when he’ll present trends from the Invidis North America Digital Signage Yearbook.

From the Trade Show Floor to the Real World

On the show floor, the Digital Signage Pavilion will feature the latest digital signage solutions, including content creation software, dvLED displays, touchscreens and interactive displays, and more. Attendees interested in digital signage can register for a curated tour of the trade show floor on June 9.

In addition, the Integrated Experience Tours will take attendees around Las Vegas spots, including the Illuminarium, Resorts World, Omega Mart and AREA15, University of Las Vegas, and local nightclubs to see digital signage deployments and hear from the creators behind them.

On June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., InfoComm 2022 will host the Digital Signage Reception at Brooklyn Bowl, an opportunity to connect with industry professionals while enjoying food, drinks, bowling, and more. A complimentary shuttle bus service will be provided from the LVCC.

To learn more about InfoComm 2022 and register to attend, visit www.infocommshow.org.