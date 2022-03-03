Meet Me Face-to-Face in the ISE 2022 Influencer Lounge

AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis will be holding meetings and doing a podcast with SCN's Mark Pescatore in the Influencer Lounge at ISE 2022 — let's meet up.

ISE 2022 Influencer Lounge
ISE 2022 Influencer Lounge (Image credit: ISE 2022)

Dangle a beautiful, well-designed space in front of me, and I'm there. I have booked some time for editorial meetings and a podcast with Future fellow, Systems Contractor News, content director Mark Pescatore. Mark hails from the broadcast world, so the pressure is on!

New for 2022 is the ISE Influencer Lounge, sponsored by Monitor Audio.

Located in Hall 2, the Lounge is a hub for content creators, leading social media trendsetters and commentators. The Lounge is designed to be a base for influencers and content creators to create and show off their exciting show-related content.

Influencers can make use of all of these facilities:

The Influencer Lounge will also host a Happy Hour for influencers and registered media at 17:00 on Tuesday to Thursday, as well as meetups and breakfasts daily at 10:30.

Ai Pheng Yeap, Global Marketing Manager at Monitor Audio, comments: “We are delighted to sponsor the ISE Influencer Lounge, creating a space for media and influencers to meet after two years of the pandemic. The lounge will act as a sanctuary to collect thoughts and to collaborate with peers, exchanging information and ideas on the latest technology on show.”

She adds: “Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to discover more about Monitor Audio’s newest product due to be released this year, which will be on display in the Lounge, all whilst reconnecting with their peers and recharging away from the bustle of the show.”

To get involved in the Influencer Lounge, contact Jaisica.

[ I’m Dreaming of Barcelona ]

