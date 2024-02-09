WAVIT, NSCA, and the AVIXA Women’s Council to Join for "The Future is WE" Event

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT), NSCA, and the AVIXA Women’s Council will be co-hosting the "The Future is WE: Women & Equity" International Women's Day event. Here, the AV/IT community can come together to empower, connect, and forge a path towards women's equality. This event, organized by WAVIT, NSCA, and the AVIXA Women’s Council, aims to raise awareness and create an industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

[Bringing Women Back to Pro AV]

TeLisa Daughtry (Image credit: WAVIT)

“Mark your calendars and pull up a chair for an inspiring virtual session that explores the opportunities and challenges faced by women as catalysts for change in various fields, including technology/audiovisual, entrepreneurship, business, and leadership," said WAVIT president, Gina Sansivero. "Our keynote speaker, TeLisa Daughtry, an award-winning serial social entrepreneur, Conscious Technologist, and STEM/DEI+Belonging Advocate, will share empowering stories, examine current trends, and inspire actionable steps towards creating a more inclusive and equitable tomorrow for women."

[AVIXA Foundation Announces the Brad Sousa Impact Fund]

“We encourage the community to get involved for #IWD2024. Each year the theme is selected to bring about the largest day of engagement. But for us, it’s not just the day, it’s a month-long celebration to forge a more inclusive world for women collectively,” said Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, founder/director of WAVIT.

Register to attend this insightful session on building equity, allyship, and leadership to thrive in the AV/IT industry. Don't miss the opportunity to engage with TeLisa Daughtry and join the celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Find more information here: WAVIT IWD2024 Event page.