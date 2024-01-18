AVIXA Foundation Announces the Brad Sousa Impact Fund

The AVIXA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has created the Brad Sousa Impact Fund to support the Foundation’s work with a key focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals and their understanding of each other’s overlapping needs. The AVIXA Foundation provides access to AV skills education, career pathways, and valuable hands-on experiences to inspire the next generation of leaders in the audiovisual industry.

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

Brad Sousa, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor, passed away on November 8, 2023, in Austin, TX, at the age of 62. Sousa was the chief technology officer of AVI Systems and served on the AVIXA Board of Directors. He had recently been elected by AVIXA’s global membership to serve as Secretary-Treasurer with intended ascendancy toward the Chairman of the Board. In addition, Sousa served on the board of the AVIXA Foundation.

“While the hole that Brad has left in this world will never be filled, it is with great pride and joy that I see this opportunity for Brad’s passion to help others and passion to advance the audiovisual industry be combined in the form of a lasting legacy to his career and life,” Janele Sousa, Sousa’s wife, shared.

He was committed to making a difference in all his pursuits, whether personal or professional. It is with this lesson of his in mind that the AVIXA Foundation created the Brad Sousa Impact Fund.

“Brad joined AVI Systems more than 15 years ago and was instrumental in elevating our industry and the work our employees do across industries and around the world," said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. "Establishing this fund in his name is a fitting continuation of that work.”

“We wish to help keep Brad’s legacy alive through the establishment of this fund to help support the educational and charitable work of the Foundation with an unending focus on having a true impact and making a real difference in not only the lives and careers of individuals who enter into the audiovisual industry, but through them, on the future of the industry itself,” said the chairman of the AVIXA Foundation Board, Cristiano Mazza, CTS.