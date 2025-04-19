Workplace 2025: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President at HDBaseT Alliance

It’s clear that everyone is working to provide that universally recognized “best videoconferencing solution,” but in truth, there is no one-size-fits-all product to solve such a highly subjective challenge. User habits and expectations are constantly evolving, and meeting spaces and workflows are transforming rapidly.

AI is now assisting participants, summarizing discussions, and following up on tasks, reshaping how both in-person and remote communication and collaboration is conducted. However, one thing remains unchanged: fulfilling end-user expectations requires a professional system design that can ensure seamless integration of space, equipment, and connectivity infrastructures. Without careful design, even the most advanced tools may not function as intended.

On the connectivity side, as more meeting room peripherals become USB3 enabled, selecting the right signal distribution solutions is critical. The wrong choices can lead to performance downgrades that can diminish the quality of even the best equipment. With dozens of new HDBaseT-USB3-supported products hitting the market, we can expect to see significant improvements in meeting spaces, including enhanced connectivity reliability, and higher-performance plug-and-play collaborative environments.