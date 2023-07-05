NSCA and NSCA Education Foundation Announce 2023-2024 Board of Directors

NSCA welcomed the new 2023-2024 NSCA and NSCA Education Foundation leadership on July 1, 2023. The new NSCA leadership includes a new president, as well as many other NSCA leadership changes and the addition of a new officer to its board of directors for 2023-2024.

“Communication Company joined NSCA in 2005-2006, but I didn’t fully utilize all of its resources at the time,” said Dan Schmidtendorff, president and CEO at Communication Company and current NSCA vice president, who assumed the role of NSCA Board of Directors president. “I didn’t realize the tools NSCA had available to us until years later. From Day One of going to that first NSCA event, it’s been life changing. I look forward to helping more integrators find and benefit from NSCA resources like we have.”

Dan Schmidtendorff (Image credit: NSCA)

Schmidtendorff replaced Ray Bailey, who is president at Lone Star Communications. His term as president ended on June 30, 2023. Bailey will serve as NSCA’s immediate past president, replacing Mike Boettcher, vice president at Edge, who will remain as a board member.

Dale Bottcher, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at AVI-SPL and current NSCA secretary, will become NSCA vice president; Brad Caron, president and owner at SIGNET Electronic Systems, will become NSCA secretary. Christina DeBono, president at ClearTech Media, will remain NSCA treasurer.

The following board members will continue their terms from last year:

Kyle Habben, president, ECC

Laurie MacKeigan, president, Backman Vidcom

Shedan Maghzi, strategic advisor, Avidex

Don Mastro, executive vice president of global sales, AVI Systems

“The NSCA team feels privileged to work with such a cohesive and dedicated group of Board members and officers,” said Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director. “As vice president, Dan worked side-by-side with Ray during his presidency so the leadership transition will be seamless.”

The NSCA Education Foundation will continue to be served by Tobi Tungl of CTI (president), who has more than two decades of industry experience, as well as Lauren Simmen of Crestron (vice president), Steve Greenblatt of Control Concepts (secretary), and Ingolf de Jong of GENCOMM (treasurer).

Two new directors join the NSCA Education Board of Directors in 2023 as well:

Dawna Payne, Texadia Systems

Chris Reese, ASW

They are joined by the following board members who will continue their terms: