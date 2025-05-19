Noelle Russell Will Keynote the AVIXA Women’s Breakfast at InfoComm 2025

Noelle Russell, founder and chief AI officer of the AI Leadership Institute, will deliver the keynote at the AVIXA Women’s Breakfast at InfoComm 2025 “ Navigating Challenges, Embracing Triumphs: Empowering Women in Leadership ” on Thursday, June 12 at the Orange County Convention Center. The AVIXA Women’s Breakfast is sponsored by Diversified and supporting sponsors AVI-SPL, FORTÉ, and Q-SYS.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

(Image credit: AVIXA)

Recognized as a trailblazer for women in tech, Noelle Russell will lead an empowering talk, sharing captivating stories of resilience and success for women in leadership. She will examine the unique challenges that women face in their professional journeys and share the keys to overcoming obstacles with grace and determination. This engaging session is applicable to anyone seeking to overcome adversity and biases, navigate complex organizational dynamics, harness their authentic voice, and reach their full potential.

“The AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast is one of the most popular events each year at InfoComm. It brings together AV professionals with the common goal of supporting each other in their career paths,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “This year’s keynote speaker Noelle Russell exemplifies that theme and will share how to thrive in your career even when faced with obstacles.”

The InfoComm education program will present additional programming focused on creating inclusive and accessible environments for everyone—through Pro AV technology, career support, and more.

On Friday, June 13 at the Technology Innovation Stage (booth 2461), the AVIXA Diversity Council will present the session “ Designing Neuroinclusive Workplaces: Advancing Sensory Processing and Cognitive Well-Being .” Kay Sargent, Director of Thought Leadership, Interiors, HOK and Jenn Steinhardt, Design Engineer at AVI-SPL and AVIXA Diversity Council Chair will discuss the impact of spatial zoning, sensory zones, and the artful application of patterns, textures, colors, and lighting and how these elements can transform ordinary workplaces into supportive and empowering havens.

At AVIXA Xchange LIVE (booth 4761) on Wednesday, June 11, Erica Carroll of Pro AV Courses, George Chacko of Pace University, and Brittany Greer from Rosie Riveters, will unite for the panel discussion Building the Blueprint: Engineering the Path from STEM Kits to Careers . They’ll share how they’re crafting a diverse pipeline of talent through hands-on classroom moments to higher education pathways.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, InfoComm 2025 will offer language-accessible experience through KUDO’s AI Speech Translation. Content from every session will be available in multiple languages. Attendees simply scan the QR code, which opens a browser window where they can select both an audio and captions language, depending on whether they wish to follow the translated speech or simply read the subtitles directly from their screen.