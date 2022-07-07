This Is the Droid You're Looking for: How the LG CLOi GuideBot is Helping Guests at DFW

Guests traveling through Terminal D at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will have a friendly face (albeit LCD) to guide them on their journeys. The LG CLOi GuideBot, LG’s first multi-purpose customer service robot will guide travelers to points of interest throughout the gate area, as well as utilize speech recognition and touch interactions to facilitate mobile ordering, display flight details, provide concession options, and more.

“DFW Airport wants to help make the customer’s time in the airport less stressful,” said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president revenue management and customer experience. “The LG CLOi GuideBot is an opportunity to provide another level of service to our customers through an innovative technology.”

[Meet the LG CLOi ServeBot Autonomous Robot Assistant] (opens in new tab)

The LG CLOi GuideBot will be on location at DFW through July 25.

(Image credit: LG)

The LG CLOi GuideBot is here to help

LG jumped at the opportunity to leverage its groundbreaking, autonomous LG CLOi GuideBot for this unique demonstration at DFW. According to Jeffrey Weiland, B2B robotics team leader at LG Business Solutions USA, the airport has always been on the cutting-edge of customer satisfaction, and they’re continuing to find new ways to inform, engage and entertain travelers. “The LG CLOi GuideBot is up to the challenge, providing wayfinding, powerful advertising opportunities and valuable data on interaction times and usage.” he said.

The LG CLOi GuideBot stands just under five feet tall and greets everyone with a friendly 9.2-inch LG LCD “face” display. Using a high-quality microphone, 3D camera and 18 sensors including LiDAR (light detection and ranging), ToF (time of flight), magnetic, bumpers and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), the robot can navigate busy spaces and react to approaching users with visual and auditory effects.

[Captain's Log: FlexGlass Projection Screen Powers Starship Console in ‘Star Trek: Picard’] (opens in new tab)

Offering nine hours of operation and a quick five-hour charging time, this robot is a reliable assistant that can travel 2.2 miles per hour (1 m/s) to respond to changes in foot traffic or even physically guide individuals to their destination. The dual 27-inch LG touch screens, located on the front and back of the robot’s main body, provide bright, legible canvases for both interactive and static digital content, like menus, maps and videos.

The CLOi GuideBot also collects data on interaction time, advertisement playback time, number of uses, and more and all of it can be viewed in real-time or saved for review. DFW will be analyzing data collected during the demonstration and conducting its own customer satisfaction surveys.