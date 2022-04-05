Snap One Enables Simple, Advanced Control for Restaurant, Retail Environments

Snap One (opens in new tab) has launched a new Control4 MultiDisplay Manager tool that adds power and value to commercial installations by allowing end users in commercial and retail environments to control multiple digital displays, TVs, and projectors from a single page, select audio sources independently of active video sources, and create presets for instant room reconfiguration.

According to Snap One commercial director Scott Normand, Control4 partners can now offer simple, advanced control for restaurants, SMB, and retail environments where multiple video displays are used in conjunction with an audio distribution system.

“The new MultiDisplay Manager is a platform enhancement that shows Control4 is now developing meaningful features for commercial applications that add value for both integrators and end-users,” Normand said. “With native ability to integrate and control multiple video displays, plus independent audio selection and the ability to add presets for one-touch access, MultiDisplay Manager enables Control4 partners to successfully deploy these systems.”

MultiDisplay Manager is available on all new and existing Control4 systems that have been upgraded to OS 3.2.4 or newer. The tool was developed and implemented through a beta program through previous OS releases, with invaluable integrator feedback across a myriad of hardware configurations and installation scenarios. Aside from simple source selection for multiple displays and an independently selected audio source, MultiDisplay also offers end users a swap button to alternate two sources between two selected displays and the ability to easily save common configurations as a preset.

Control4 has added drivers to support its partnership with Yamaha commercial audio products, including MTX DSPs, XMV amplifiers, and MY I/O cards. “This critical component allows our partners to build out a fully integrated audio and video system in hospitality and retail environments, using Control4 as the backbone,” Normand said.

“Now bartenders, waitstaff, and executive assistants can easily set, reset, or power down multiple displays for game day, a board meeting, or to close up for the day,” Normand added. “Control4’s MultiDisplay improves simplicity, enabling a user to go from Trivia Night to Karaoke or from all the morning news channels to all of the sports channels with a single touch.”