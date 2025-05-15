How AVPro Edge Is Enhancing AV over IP Installations

AVPro Edge has introduced the AVPro Edge AC-MXNET-1G-MV41V2—a 4K video tiling solution for integration within the company’s much heralded MXnet V2 AV over IP ecosystem. Equipped with four input channels, HDMI and IP outputs, advanced EDID management, and high-quality video scaling, this rack-mounted device is easy to integrate, facilitating effortless display of multiple content sources on a single screen.

[Toto... We're Not in Kansas Anymore—'Wizard of Oz' Hits the Vegas Sphere]

“The MV41V2 is an ideal multi-viewer for integrators serving all AV vertical markets,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “With an intuitive web UI that streamlines setup and configuration plus third-party control compatibility and the legendary performance and reliability of AVPro Edge, the MV41V2 represents an opportunity for integrators to elevate the AV experience for their clients across any project.”

The AVPro Edge MV41V2 empowers enterprise environments with advanced 4K multiview capabilities, enabling the seamless display of multiple desktops, video feeds, or conference sources on a single screen. Ideal for boardrooms, command centers, and collaborative workspaces, the MV41V2 enhances productivity by consolidating critical inputs into one reliable, high-quality display. AVPro Edge’s EDID management eliminates interface challenges, so systems function perfectly every time.

The MV41V2 is equally well-suited for a vast array of high-resolution projects such as security, hospitality, retail, education, government facilities, factory robotics monitoring, and any other applications requiring superb image fidelity.