Snap One to Showcase New Solutions at ISC West 2022

Snap One, an industry-leading source of AV surveillance, control, networking, and remote management products for pros, announced that it will demo a range of new products for Partners at ISC West 2022.

“The Snap One team is looking forward to meeting with our partners in-person to demo the latest in smart home-security control, surveillance, networking, lighting and audio solutions that will enhance their installations,” said Clint Choate, Snap One security market director. “With our newest range of products, Snap One furthers its goal to support our partners’ every need.”

While at the show, dealers can expect:

Clare Controls

For the first time since its introduction in February, Clare Controls will demo its new series of ClareVision ‘Color At Night’ high-performance IP surveillance cameras that leverage wider apertures, Sony Starvis sensors and integrated LED lighting to deliver improved nighttime performance and visibility. The new series captures full-color images in low-light environments, and even in complete darkness, offering homeowners and businesses greater nighttime security by providing much clearer videos with greater detail.

Clare Controls will also showcase the latest updates to the ClareOne system including new custom voice functions, third-party window shades and third-party lighting drivers. The company’s added support for Hunter Douglas Shades and Lutron and Philips Hue Lighting will be on display.

Control4

The Snap One booth will feature several new Control4 automation solutions. ISC West attendees can learn about the powerful new Control4 Contemporary Lighting Line and Control4’s integration with Josh.ai that delivers true professional-grade smart home performance.

The new line of Control4 Contemporary Lighting faceplates and buttons offer Partners a modern solution that seamlessly integrates with the Control4 system and provides more options to ensure premium aesthetics for all home designs and decor. Snap One will also demonstrate its expanding presence and availability of artificial intelligence in the home through a first-of-its-kind Josh.ai driver that is now Control4 Certified and SDDP capable.

A Solution for Every Need

Snap One will also showcase Episode’s Signature, CORE, and Impression speakers, OvrC remote equipment management, and monitoring platform, Araknis networking equipment, WattBox IP power control products, Luma surveillance solutions, Strong racks, and mounts, and more–providing partners with all the solutions they need to succeed.

Additionally, the company will highlight its growing list of partner stores with a map of all locations, demonstrating Snap One’s commitment to providing partners local access to products and customer service.