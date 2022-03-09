Snap One, Pulse-Eight Partner to Provide Integrators with Greater Flexibility

Snap One has partnered with Pulse-Eight to deliver its most advanced series of UHD AV Video matrix solutions and receivers alongside Pulse-Eight’s award-winning ProAudio large format DSP audio matrix solutions. These are now available from Snap One.

The new series of products designed for Binary by Pulse-Eight will support switching and distribution of UHD AV content via HDMI and HDBaseT, with audio downmixing and a deep library of control codes for seamless integration into multiple control systems.

“Partnering with Snap One enables many of Pulse-Eight’s flagship solutions to reach more global installers than ever before," said Marc Waple, global sales director at Pulse-Eight. "Having worked alongside many of Snap One’s brands in the past, this new relationship expands opportunities for true integration of products within the residential and commercial space. We can’t wait to see how our new partnership will develop in 2022 and beyond.”

“As every great integrator knows, your system is only as good as the foundation on which it is built, said Adam Gershon, director of product management at Snap One. "Our strategic partnership with Pulse-Eight means we can deliver the most robust switching technology with enhanced compatibility for the Snap One family of products, including Control4. Expect flexibility, quality performance, audio downmixing capability, and Simple Device Discovery Protocol (SDDP) functionality to get integrator pulses racing.”

Confident Integration

Since 2010, the primary focus of Pulse-Eight has been media distribution products. This focus has helped to amass an extensive Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) command code library–the largest in the industry-resulting in seamless integration with various control systems, including Control4.

Advanced UHD HDR Distribution

The 4K60 video matrix switches designed by Pulse-Eight represent a carefully curated line of switches that support audio downmixing as well as up to 10 zones of video output. The advanced series of UHD HDR AV matrix switches and receivers enable switching and distribution of UHD HDR AV content via HDMI and HDBaseT with audio downmixing for superior versatility.

When To Choose Pulse-Eight

Choose Pulse-Eight switches for distribution of HDMI in small to medium-size installations, especially when audio downmixing is needed and seamless Control4 integration is required. Specifically, Pulse-Eight switches offer updated IR routing to work with Control4 and Episode IR components.

Quality Assured

All Pulse-Eight products are designed, engineered, and manufactured under one roof in the UK. This allows Pulse-Eight to oversee every stage of the development process and ensure that every device is tested for 100 percent quality and functionality before being shipped.

This exclusive new series features eight product options: