SCN Top 50 2021 Is Open for Submissions

It's that time of year again! Enter today for a chance to be listed among the Top 50 systems integrators in the commercial AV industry for 2021. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, Oct. 28. Simply follow the survey link, complete the necessary information, and you're on your way to being recognized among the top companies in commercial AV.

The team at Systems Contractor News (SCN) recognizes that the past two years have been difficult ones for integrators, and we realize that opportunities in the pro AV market have changed significantly from 2019. Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry, we are taking a different approach to the SCN Top 50.

For the 2021 edition, we are asking integration firms to provide a three-year average of revenue in lieu of predicted one-year revenues (like we did last year).

To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for over 50% of its total revenue.

Fill our your entry survey here.

The survey is open until Wednesday, Oct. 28. Enter today to make sure you're listed among the top companies in the industry.

We are not able to extend the submission period, so please get your entry in before the Oct. 28 deadline.

The top 50 entries will be published in the December 2021 issue of Systems Contractor News.

