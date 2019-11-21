Top Integrators 2019: AVIXA APEx

Along with our annual Top 50 Systems Integrators feature, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry topics.

SCN: Why is the AVIXA APEx designation important to your business?

Robby Turner

Robby Turner, CTS, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Data Projections

The AVIXA APEx designation shows our customers, manufactures, suppliers, and others that Data Projections is committed to delivering an elevated customer experience, to the continued development of our staff, and to the industry. It’s a point of distinction and differentiation for Data Projections—and for all professional organizations that have earned the designation. We all say that we deliver a better experience than the competition, but the APEx designation is visible proof of our dedication to the industry and to delivering exceptional customer service.

Jim Colquhoun

Jim Colquhoun, CTS-D, CTS-I, Vice President Chief Technologist and Technical Services, Avidex

AVIXA APEx designation is a badge of credibility. It represents an investment in training and adherence to industry standards. It can be a significant differentiator when we are in competitive environments. Most significantly, it represents a commitment to providing the best possible technical support for our clients.

Bill Chamberlin

Bill Chamberlin, Vice President of Global Sales, Verrex

The 2019 political unrest in Hong Kong was an unforeseen challenge. Prolonged uncertainty over the political climate has impacted overall business within the APAC region. Concerns of investment resulted in delays and/or cancellations of planned Hong Kong audiovisual projects. As a global integrator, Verrex has worked with clients to adjust project priorities to other locations, including Singapore and Tokyo, for their audiovisual investments.

Rhonda Wingate

Rhonda Wingate, Vice President of Visual Collaboration Sales, Carousel Industries

Carousel has held the prestigious AVIXA APEx designation for three years. We consistently model and work toward our philosophy of being “Customer Success Obsessed” and continue to implement quality processes that are critical to helping our customers achieve outstanding business outcomes. We greatly appreciate this recognition from AVIXA.

John Goodbout

John Godbout, Founder and CEO, CCS Presentation Systems

The AVIXA APEx designation is a highly respected and highly recognized certification in the professional AV industry that truly separates us from the competition and demonstrates to customers an organization’s qualifications.

Jeff Irvin

Jeff Irvin, Principal, Spinitar

The value proposition for the prospective customer is that they can be assured that our staff has been properly trained to deliver the very best quality product to the customer, following AVIXA standards and processes. It is a spectacular differentiator in a world composed largely of “me too” products and services.

Dana Barron

Dana Barron, CEO, HB Communications

HB has been APEx certified from its inception. We believe in the value and discipline that the APEx designation requires. Making sure HB employees are trained and have their CTS/CTS-I/CTS-D, as well as HB having integration processes that ensure the highest level of delivery, is critical to our clients’ success.