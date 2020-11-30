4 Integration Firms to Watch in 2021

These pro AV integration firms didn’t quite make the SCN Top 50 list in 2020, but you should keep an eye on them. We expect their stars to continue to rise over the next five years.

Applied Video Technology

Location: Kimberton, PA

Average YoY Growth for the Last Five Years: 34.4 percent

Vertical Market Potential: Applied Video Technology sees video production and live streaming systems as its largest growth potential in today’s market. With the need for schools and corporations to easily and quickly share their messages, events, and other communications with students and employees in a remote or hybrid environment, communicating through video can be critically important.

IAS Technology

Location: Peoria, IL

Average YoY Growth for the Last Five Years: 23 percent

Vertical Market Potential: Over the past five years, IAS has seen corporate growth due to a booming economy and economic growth in general. However, most recently, the company has seen advancement in higher education for distance hybrid learning due to the pandemic.

Pivium

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Average YoY Growth for the Last Five Years: N/A

Vertical Market Potential: Pivium has experienced the most growth in experiential spaces such as arenas and event venues.

Procraft Media

Location: San Clemente, CA

Average YoY Growth for the Last Five Years: 35 percent

Vertical Market Potential: Procraft Media has seen a temporary shift away from workplace integration projects and over to recording and production studio projects during the last few months. Coupled with some projects in the large-format direct view LED space, their team is encouraged by the content creation market, which they believe will be a huge driver of growth into 2022.